DEQ-Thunder Creek Gas...
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to issue a renewed Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations (WAQSR) Chapter 6, Section 3 operating permit to the following applicant for the PRCC Compressor Station in Converse County, Wyoming:
Thunder Creek Gas Services, LLC
1331 17th Street, Suite 1100
Denver, CO 80202
The PRCC Compressor Station is located in Section 18, Township 40 North, Range 71 West, Converse County, Wyoming (approximately 16 miles north-northeast of Bill, Wyoming). The facility is a natural gas compressor station.
The Division’s Operating Permit contact is Melissa Meares, Operating Permit Program Manager, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 at (307) 777-3784. Interested parties may examine materials related to the permit decision at the Division’s Cheyenne office or the Division’s Casper Field Office located at 152 N. Durbin Street, Suite 100, Casper, Wyoming, (307) 473-3455. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities. A complete copy of the draft operating permit and the associated statement of basis for the permit can be found on the Division’s website (https://openair.wyo.gov), utilizing facility ID F026196 and permit number P0024845 under permits.
Public comments or a request for a hearing must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. local time (Mountain) on October 25, 2019. Requests for a hearing shall be in writing and shall include the name and contact information of the person requesting the hearing, a brief statement identifying the purpose of the request, and a brief statement of the issues to be discussed. Written public comments or requests for a hearing should be directed to the Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th Street, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. The FAX number for the Division is (307) 635-1784. Comments or requests submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: September 25, 2019 3581
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.