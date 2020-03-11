City of Douglas
Advertisement for Bids...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – CITY OF DOUGLAS
Major Projects – Oak Street Improvements 2020
Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas, Oak Street Improvements Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 2:00 P.M. MST on February 13th, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. The Project generally consists of replacing aging water lines in Oak Street and the sanitary sewer crossings. The project also includes reconstructing Oak Street from 2nd Street to 3rd Street and rehabilitating Oak Street from 3rd Street to 6th Street (mill and overlay). Additionally, the project includes the installation of an 8” irrigation main and miscellaneous concrete repair. A prebid conference will be held at Douglas City Hall on February 6th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend. Bidding Documents may be examined at the Engineer’s office, Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc., 6080 Enterprise Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82609, and may be obtained from the Engineer upon payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) per set. Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. Bids may be subject to the Wyoming Preference Act.The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents. To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive as an informality any irregularities contained in a bid, and to accept the bid that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk;
Publish: January 22, 29 & February 5, 2020 3843
