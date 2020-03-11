Probate No. 7049...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
)
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Probate No. 7049
ESTATE OF MARY H. PITTS )
NOTICE OF HEARING ON AFFIDAVIT OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ABOVE-ENTITLED MATTER:
You are hereby notified that the Affidavit of Distribution and Petition for Decree of Distribution has been filed by Petitioners, Harry Michael Pitts, Walter Mark Pitts, Marcia Anne Murphy, and Kelly Lynn Robinson, in the above matter which Affidavit alleges that Mary H. Pitts died on July 9, 2018 and that Decedent died owning property described in the Affidavit as:
• Township 34 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 1: Lots 2, 3, 4, S1/2NW1/4, SW1/4NE1/4, N1/2SW1/4
Section 2: Lots 3, 4, S1/2NW1/4, SW1/4
The object of the Affidavit is to distribute the above-described property of Decedent to:
Kelly Lynn Robinson, forty percent (40%) and Harry Michael Pitts, twenty percent (20%) and Walter Mark Pitts, twenty percent (20%) and Marcia Anne Murphy, twenty percent (20%)
and for such other relief as is described in the Affidavit.
You are required to file an answer/objection to said Affidavit within thirty (30) days of the first date of publication or default will be entered against you and the relief requested in the Affidavit will be granted. You are further notified that you are required to appear at the hearing on February 28th, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. to object to said Affidavit or the relief as requested may be entered as requested.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to said Decedent or to said Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at 159 N Wolcott, Suite 360, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
Creditors having claims against said Decedent or the Estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers in the office of the Clerk of the District Court of said Court, on or before thirty (30) days after the first date of the publication of this Notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
Harry Michael Pitts, Walter Mark Pitts, Marcia Anne Murphy, and Kelly Lynn Robinson, Petitioners
Publish: January 22 and 29, 2020 3833
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.