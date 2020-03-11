Probate No. 7054...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss:
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
)
) Probate No. 7054
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
OF BETTY JEAN K. BELL, also known )
As BETTY J. BELL, BETTY K. BELL, )
Deceased. )
NOTICE OF PROBATE OF WILL
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 9th day of January 2020, the Estate of Betty Jean K. Bell was admitted to probate in the Eighth Judicial District Court and that James G. Nixon was named as Personal Representative thereof. Any action to set aside the Last Will and Testament of Betty Jean K. Bell shall be filed in the Court within three (3) months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
Notice is further given that all person indebted to the decedent or to her Estate are requested to make immediate payment to the Estate of Betty Jean K. Bell at 508 West 27th, Cheyenne, Wyoming, 82001.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 13th day of January, 2020.
/s/Andrea N. Harrington
Andrea N. Harrington on behalf of
James G. Nixon, Personal Representative
Attorney for Estate:
Andrea N. Harrington
Throne Law Office, P.C.
508 W. 27th Street
P. O. Box 828
Cheyenne, WY 82001
(307) 637-2822
Publish: January 22, 29 & February 6, 2020 3835
