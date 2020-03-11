Notice of Acceptance...

NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE AND FINAL SETTLEMENT

FOR THE

WYOMING STATE FAIR GROUNDS – AG HALL/ADMINISTRATION BUILDING WINDOW REPLACEMENT PROJECT

AT

DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING

Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department, has accepted as complete, according to plans, specifications, and rules governing the same, the work performed under that certain Service Contract 05SC0278112 between the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department and Casper Window and Door, Inc. whose address is P.O. Box 534, Mills, Wyoming 82644 for the work performed, materials, equipment, or tools furnished or used and services rendered for the substantial completion of the Wyoming State Fair Grounds – AG Hall/Administration Building Window Replacement Project, Bid 0316-D, at Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming.  The contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the State Construction Department will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 3, 2020.  The date of the first publication is January 22, 2020.

Publish: January 22, 29 & February 6, 2020    3836

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.