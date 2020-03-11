Notice of Acceptance...
NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE AND FINAL SETTLEMENT
FOR THE
WYOMING STATE FAIR GROUNDS – AG HALL/ADMINISTRATION BUILDING WINDOW REPLACEMENT PROJECT
AT
DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
Notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department, has accepted as complete, according to plans, specifications, and rules governing the same, the work performed under that certain Service Contract 05SC0278112 between the State of Wyoming, State Construction Department and Casper Window and Door, Inc. whose address is P.O. Box 534, Mills, Wyoming 82644 for the work performed, materials, equipment, or tools furnished or used and services rendered for the substantial completion of the Wyoming State Fair Grounds – AG Hall/Administration Building Window Replacement Project, Bid 0316-D, at Douglas, Converse County, Wyoming. The contractor is entitled to final settlement therefore; that the State Construction Department will cause said Contractor to be paid the full amount due him under said contract on March 3, 2020. The date of the first publication is January 22, 2020.
Publish: January 22, 29 & February 6, 2020 3836
