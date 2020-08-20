Probate Petition...
PROBATE PETITION for DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, STATE OF WYOMING, COUNTY OF CONVERSE
“A Probate Notice for “Determination of Heirship from Paul Spehr.”
“This is a Title 2, Chapter 9 - Proceeding to Establish Title Without Administration - Article 2 - Determination of Heirship Section 2-9-201 - Application by Petition Two Years After Death; at Douglas, Wyoming to REOPEN INTESTATE ESTATE of deceased Douglas, WY. Spanish American Disabled Veteran, Paul Spehr of 4 Poplar Street, Douglas, WY.. All Spehr family heirs of former Corporal Paul Spehr, Spanish American War Veteran must contact Mr. Kurt Stephen Spehr, Administrator of “AFTER-DISCOVERED PROPERTY,” must contact me at 1-941-580-1018 or file an interest in the Probate Court of the Eighth Judicial District Courthouse with the Clerk of Court. Certificate No. 489 PATENT, 01 04-24-1820;003STAT0566;43USC676M678,753 Case Type 272002: SALE-CASH ENTRY MER 06, Twp 0320N Rng 0720W Sec 018 SType T SurNr 38 L Suff 05, 06, 07, 08, 12 for Acreage Total of 203.410 Acres.[ BLM.]
SERIAL Number WYWYAA - 008967. PATENT ISSUED 8/25/1902 to SPEHR, PAUL 4 POPLAR ST. DOUGLAS WY.
PATENTEE 100% DOC. READS LOT 1, N2NE, SENE 177.64 AC.”
“DOUGLAS WY. CERTIFICATES 014528 and 014529 at the Register of the Land Office at Douglas, WY. To Paul Spehr, born at Neudorf [Newdorf on Death Cert.] Germany 6-24-1864. Death Cert. 1936 Registered No. 1269, Converse, Douglas, WY., Legal Description; The Claims of Paul Spehr, southwest quarter of the south-west quarter of Section twenty-three, the north half of the northwest quarter of Section twenty-six and the northeast quarter of the northeast quarter of Section twenty-seven in Township thirty-two north of Range seventy-three west of the Sixth Principal Meridian, Wyoming, containing one hundred sixty acres.”
Publish: August 19 & 26, 2020 4223
