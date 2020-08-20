Notice of Intent...
Notice of Intent to Subdivide
Land in Converse County, WYoming
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Real Estate Subdivision Act, Statutes 18-5-301 through 18-5-315 Session Laws of 1975 as amended, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT Saddleback Ranch Ltd Partnership intend to apply for a Subdivision Permit from the Converse County Board of County Commissioners to subdivide lands in Converse County, Wyoming to be called RS Minor Subdivision.
These lands are comprised of 5 acres located in Section 19 Township 28 North, Range 71 West. These lands are currently addressed as 3150 Esterbrook Rd. The property is being subdivided for the purpose of Residential use.
Publish: August 19 & 26, 2020 4283
