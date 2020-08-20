Request for Proposals...

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (RFP)

Janitorial Services

Converse County Libraries – Douglas & Glenrock

PROJECT DESCRIPTION: The Converse County Library Board of Trustees (Owner) is seeking the services of a qualified and experienced vendor to provide janitorial services for both the Douglas and Glenrock locations, bids must include services for both locations.

A mandatory walk-through of both libraries for all prospective proposers will be held on Tuesday, September 1st, 10 am, beginning at the Douglas location, 300 E. Walnut Street, Douglas, WY and concluding at the Glenrock location, 506 S. 4th Street, Glenrock, WY. No individual site tours will be provided. Verified attendance at the walk-through will be sought by the owner.

The selection process will include providing a response to the RFP, sealed in an opaque envelope, which will be reviewed by the Owner. Selection of the successful vendor shall be based on bids, qualifications, references or any combination thereof. Interview with short-listed prospective vendors may be performed.

Submitted proposal shall constitute acknowledgement of all RFP provisions.

For ‘General Specifications’ and obtaining a copy of the price proposal, interested vendors should contact: Cindy Moore, Director,

cmoore@conversecountylibrary.org, 307-358-3644 or visit www.yourccl.org/employment.

Sealed statements of qualifications shall be received by 5:00 pm local time, Tuesday, September 15th at the Converse County Library, ATTN: Cindy Moore, 300 E. Walnut Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Statements may be mailed, hand-delivered or emailed.

