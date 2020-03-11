CCSD#1-Written Comments...
Converse County School District #1
Public Notice
Converse County School District #1 will accept written comments on policies GCI-RB – Professional Development Opportunity Approval Process, KF – Community Use of School Facilities, KFA – Public Conduct on School Property/School Events, KHB – Advertising in Schools, KI – Visitors to Schools. Send written comments to the Administration Office, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Comments can be received until 2:00 p.m., January 30, 2020.
Board policies are online at www.ccsd1.org
Jay Butler, Clerk
Converse County School District #1
Publish: January 22, 2020 3828
