STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Case No. 7107

IN RE THE HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF )

PERRY ALLEN CLAUSEN, ALSO KNOWN AS )

PERRY A. CLAUSEN, )

)

Deceased. )

---------------------------------------------------------- )

SECOND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR

DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND INTERESTS IN LAND

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:

1. You are hereby notified that on June 5, 2020, Rocking WW Minerals I LLC (“Petitioner”), filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land in the above-named Court seeking a determination of heirship and interests in real property of Perry Allen Clausen, also known as Perry A. Clausen, Deceased, who was a resident of the County of Converse, State of Wyoming, and who died on or about December 28, 2000. The Petition seeks to determine the decedent’s heirs upon his death and the right of descent of an undivided interest in the oil, gas, and other minerals said decedent owned, or may have owned, at the time of his death in and under the following-described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:

Township 34 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.

Section 1: W1/2

Section 2: All

Section 14: All

Township 35 North, Range 70 West, 6th P.M.

Section 19: S1/2

Section 30: All

Section 31: N1/2

Township 35 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.

Section 1: W1/2

Section 2: All

Section 11: All

Section 25: All

Section 26: All

Section 35: All

Township 36 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.

Section 8: S1/2

Section 17: All

Section 20: N1/2

2. A hearing has been set before the Court at the courthouse of the above-named court on September 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. If the facts as stated in the Petition are not disputed, the Court will enter a decree and order establishing the right and title to the above-described property of the Decedent’s estate.

DATED this 14th day of August, 2020.

/s/ Jeffrey S. Mason

Jeffrey S. Mason, #7-5010

ORAM & HOUGHTON, PLLC

205 Coffeen Ave.

Sheridan, WY 82801

(307) 683-1070

Attorneys for Petitioner

