STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case No. 7107
IN RE THE HEIRS OF THE ESTATE OF )
PERRY ALLEN CLAUSEN, ALSO KNOWN AS )
PERRY A. CLAUSEN, )
)
Deceased. )
---------------------------------------------------------- )
SECOND NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR
DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP AND INTERESTS IN LAND
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
1. You are hereby notified that on June 5, 2020, Rocking WW Minerals I LLC (“Petitioner”), filed a Petition for Determination of Heirship and Interests in Land in the above-named Court seeking a determination of heirship and interests in real property of Perry Allen Clausen, also known as Perry A. Clausen, Deceased, who was a resident of the County of Converse, State of Wyoming, and who died on or about December 28, 2000. The Petition seeks to determine the decedent’s heirs upon his death and the right of descent of an undivided interest in the oil, gas, and other minerals said decedent owned, or may have owned, at the time of his death in and under the following-described lands located in Converse County, Wyoming, to wit:
Township 34 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 1: W1/2
Section 2: All
Section 14: All
Township 35 North, Range 70 West, 6th P.M.
Section 19: S1/2
Section 30: All
Section 31: N1/2
Township 35 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 1: W1/2
Section 2: All
Section 11: All
Section 25: All
Section 26: All
Section 35: All
Township 36 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M.
Section 8: S1/2
Section 17: All
Section 20: N1/2
2. A hearing has been set before the Court at the courthouse of the above-named court on September 18, 2020, at 8:30 a.m. If the facts as stated in the Petition are not disputed, the Court will enter a decree and order establishing the right and title to the above-described property of the Decedent’s estate.
DATED this 14th day of August, 2020.
/s/ Jeffrey S. Mason
Jeffrey S. Mason, #7-5010
ORAM & HOUGHTON, PLLC
205 Coffeen Ave.
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 683-1070
Attorneys for Petitioner
Publish: August 19, 26, September 2 & 9, 2020 4285
