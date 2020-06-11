Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, June 2 and 3, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on June 2, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. The minutes of the regular meeting on May 19, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Colling moved to approve accounts payable in the amount of 3290067.94: 41.16 307 Signs & More; 12100 A Diamond Trucking; 949 Adamson Police Products; 232.10 Advanced Animal Clinic; 1436.91 Advanced Communications Technology; 2457.50 Advanced Geotechnical Solutions; 498.75 Agility Recovery Solutions; 637.36 Ahern Rentals; 290.00 Alcohol & Drug Testing Services; 1000 Alley, Linda S; 910.02 ALSCO; 8.48 Alvarado, Adam; 3272.93 AMBI Mail & Marketing; 3067.68 Atlas Office Products; 492.32 Atlas Premier Service; 1195.83 B & B Leasing Co; 12430 BA Trucking; 97111.96 B&M Sand & Gravel; 11005 BearCom; 12.19 Becker Clinton; 499.39 Bison Pump & Supply; 5222.65 Black Hills Energy; 21285 Blackburn Cattle Co; 918.90 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 182809.60 Blue Cross Blue Shield of WY; 220.33 Bob Barker Co; 3594 Bob Ruwart Motors; 400 Body Shop; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Club of Douglas; 12380.80 Buffalo Brand Seed LLC; 725 ByteSpeed LLC; 5775 C Spur Ranch; 230824 Caspar Building Systems Inc; 238 Casper Window & Door; 13798.47 CDW Government Inc; 10035.35 CenturyLink; 5912.77 City of Douglas; 15 Coca Cola; 480 Comtronix Communication; 46.46 Conkle, Courtny; 66.99 Converse County Auto Repair; 4500 Converse County Firewise; 71.06 Converse County Weed & Pest; 145.50 Cowboy Chemical; 73.35 Croell; 15.75 Cytocheck Laboratory; 5830.55 Dalmatian Fire Equipment; 991.36 Dearborn Life Insurance Co; 518.08 Decker Auto Glass; 606.15 Dell Marketing; 975 Dept of Interior; 20 Dickerson, Daren; 1800 Dilts, Jerry J, Trustee; 477.92 Dons Business Machines; 4587.13 Douglas Budget; 84.75 Douglas Business Center; 300 Douglas Day Spa; 10.99 Douglas Grocery; 730.60 Douglas Hardware Hank; 120 Douglas Tire Center; 2500 Douglas Youth Hockey; 1930 DRU Consulting LLC; 69010.39 Dustbusters Inc; 525 Emery Septic; 24077Enterprise; 318 Etchemendy, George P; 109.98 Fastenal Co; 7951 Fat Boys Tire & Auto; 248957.50 Fire Suppression Authority; 60377.95 Floyds Truck Center WY; 3981.10 Freestone Midstream LLC; 93 Geotec Industrial Supply; 3420 Gillette Steel Center; 2712.50 Gorman Funeral Homes; 372.72 Grainger; 57.50 Grant, Richard C; 518.40 Grant, Richard C JR; 1443.75 Greenwood Mapping; 119949 Greiner Ford of Casper; 1838.40 GRO Business Solutions; 181315.70 GSG Architecture; 1312.51 H & H Electric; 20.39 Harris, Rebecca J; 24394.51 Homax Oil Sales; 4539.84 HR Performance Solutions; 17 HUB Intnl Mtn States Ltd; 70.73 Hughes Network Systems; 1591.22 Hutchinson, Hal H PE; 621.34 Interstate Batteries; 1250 James A Wilkerson IV MD PC; 804.78 Jerry s Welding-Steel Fab; 11825 JM Trucking; 250 Joyful Living Massage & Wellness; 5720 KCK; 545.85 Kimball Midwest; 747507.85 Knife River; 1120.02 Kone Inc; 150 Kornegay, Shawn; 2331.30 Laramie Range Water Treatment & Plumbing; 12149.68 Lost Creek Holdings; 675 Marlin Business Bank; 50 Mason, Heidi; 271.15 Master’s Touch; 6985 McKillip Trucking LLC; 2096.97 Medicine Bow Technologies; 504358.50 MHCC; 39.01 Menards; 50 Micheles Massage Therapy; 12 Miller, Crimson; 853.64 Motion & Flow Control Products; 67112.03 Motorola Solutions; 181.12 Mountain States Lithographing; 176.25 Mutchler, Tricia L RPR, CRR; 1036.50 NAPA; 91.47 NAPA-Glenrock; 129 Natl Sheriffs Assoc; 685 NMS Labs; 1112.30 Norco; 495.18 NorMont Equipment; 1783.81 North Bill Disposal; 4509.20 NOWCAP; 218.31 O Reilly Automotive; 210.60 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally 199.53 Office Depot; 674.13 OK Wrecking; 22990 Olsen DeWayne; 4521.54 On Target Ammunition; 6765 Otie Express; 275 Patterson, Dawn; 450 PDQ.Com Corp; 150 Peech, Benjamin K P; 31830 Philbrick Trucking; 5431.05 Phillips and Jordan; 2600 Powder River Armory; 40300 Powers Logging; 22008 Price Pumping Service; 12650 Price Trucking; 31555 Pro River Technology; 441.09 Quadient Leasing USA; 135 R & R Rest Stops-Casper; 7434.96 R&S Northeast; 73328.54 Ramshorn Construction; 112.70 Renegade Off-Road & Driveline Repair; 32.14 Road Runner Service; 13369.52 Rocky Mountain Power; 321.50 Rocky Mountain Wash; 166.90 Rons Supply; 336.53 Russell Construction; 1909.25 Safariland; 455.63 Sams Club; 79.14 Sanofi Pasteur; 150 Secretary of State; 2867.80 Shattos Frontier Drug; 42.55 Shepherd, Johnna; 41.40 Smith, Heidi J; 1114 Smylie Animal Clinic; 4166.67 Solutions For Life; 1250 Specialized Pathology Consultants; 37.56 State of Wyoming; 3400 Stearns, Jane MS LPC; 113.44 Stericycle; 3158.03 Stotz Equipment; 6050 Sybille Creek Services; 362.45 Top Office Products; 10455.13 Town of Glenrock; 6562.50 Transmission Distribution Service; 100 TransUnion Risk and Alternative; 18540.08 TSI; 4392.13 Twiford, Calvin R; 124.96 Tyler Tech; 115.04 Uline; 150 Valentine, Terry; 4622.44 Valli Information Systems; 3983.21 Verizon Wireless; 10980.77 Visa; 6479.67 Vision Service Plan; 2007.28 Visionary Communications; 167.81 Vyve Broadband J; 11772 WatchGuard Video; 4562.50 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 749.77 Willox Jim; 18361.90 WLC Engineering & Surveying; 7499 Wood, Patrick; 6985 WW Trucking; 500 WY Assoc Sheriffs/Chiefs; 800 WY Assoc of Fairs; 416.63 WY Child & Family Development; 18618.59 Wy Dept of Health-Public Health Nursing; 738.73 Wy Dept of Transportation; 7112 WY Dept of Workforce Services; 18 WY Financial Insurance; 9198.56 WY Machinery; 211 WY Public Health Lab; 30 WY Rigging & Industrial Supply; 50 WY State Engineer’s Office; 2025 WY State Fair; 190.48 Xerox Corporation; 492 Xerox Financial Services; 3750 Youth Development Services; 12760 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports for April: Assessor 20.10; Clerk 38238.25; Clerk of District Court 3784.54; Public Health 4449.13; Tax Refunds: SM Energy Company, 2020-0145 624.96; monthly reports for March: Clerk 43,571.14; Clerk of District Court 2,132.22; Public Health 3,866.07; Tax Refunds/Cancellations: Bennett, Pearl & Bobbie, cancellations 134.38 & 219.12; Anadarko 2020-0185, refund 65.77 & 568.31; RIM Operating Inc. 2020-0165, cancelation 2,893.41; Berenergy Corporation 2020-0182 refund 8,19; Southwestern Production Corp 2020-0184 refund $251.91; Scott Hickman data entry error/refund 58.26; Mr. Lehner seconded, the commission abstained from voting on warrants issued to themselves; motion carried. Mr. David Hill, Devon Energy, requested a DEQ/Air Quality Division land use letter for the installation of a propane-powered generator on a clean water well; following discussion, the Commissioners approved the letter, which will be provided to the requester. Departmental reports and updates were provided by Maintenance and IT Supervisors. Mr. Short opened a public hearing at 11:00 a.m. for consideration of a proposal from Slate Energy LLC for tax-exempt industrial development revenue bonds for the restart of operations at Slate Refinery LLC, located within Converse County. Mr. Bob Williams, Slate Energy LLC, and Jared Geilmann, Slate Refinery LLC, provided a brief overview of the project for the record. Ms. Cindy Porter, The Enterprise, spoke in favor of the application. Mr. Quentin Richardson, County Attorney and Mr. Jim Willox, Commissioner, asked multiple questions pertaining to federal laws and regulations affecting refineries. Following further public comments, Slate representatives and the Commission clarified the role of the County and the statutory requirements already met by Slate Energy LLC; this process is the statutory mechanism allowing their application for the bonds. The industrial revenue bond application and all attachments were entered into the record, along with the presentation the Slate Energy provided at the May 19, 2020 regular County Commissioner meeting. There were no further comments and the Public Hearing closed at 11:28 a.m. Following further discussion, Mr. Grant moved to approve the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between Converse County and Slate Refinery, LLC; Mr. Colling seconded. The initial statement of the MOU was read aloud for the record; no further discussion and motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the application of Slate Refining, LLC for issuance of Industrial Development Revenue Bonds, which are to be limited obligations of the County, not to exceed $10,000,000.00 and at no time will they constitute a pledge of the general taxing powers or credit of the County; and the Chairman shall be authorized to sign an appropriate Resolution and necessary documentation to have the bonds issued; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The meeting was recessed at 11:50 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m. Departmental reports and updates were provided by Special Projects; Emergency Management; and County Surveyor. Road & Bridge Supervisor and Mr. Cal Twiford gave updates on several projects. Following discussion of the Virden Hill project, the Commissioners authorized moving forward with a Change Order for the project in the amount of approximately $126,000. The proposed utility service agreement with the City of Douglas for the new Road & Bridge facility was discussed, as was the overall project and updates on the sand and salt buildings under construction; Smylie Road resurfacing; Irvine Road reclamation; and acquisition of the Shawnee Quarry was finalized. Mr. Mark and Mrs. Kathy Roberts provided subsequent documentation regarding the previously denied Roberts Subdivision. Following discussion, Mr. Colling moved to reconsider the previous motion to approve the application for the Roberts Subdivision; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to amend the motion for consideration to be approved contingent upon the naming of Powder River Road from its current termination point to the point where it intersects J Road; and further moved to amend the plat by making the property boundary line between the boundaries of Sonia Braddock and PRB Holdings, LLC a solid line for clarity. Mr. Grant seconded; motion to amend the main motion carried; the original motion to approve the Roberts Subdivision as amended then carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:00 p.m. and reconvened on June 3, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Elected officials discussed County business and updates, including a lengthy discussion of the revenue picture for FY2021 and ongoing transition plans for reopening County offices. Mr. Short opened a public hearing for the proposed Sage Creek Minor Subdivision at 10:30 a.m.; staff provided an overview of the application and answered Commissioner questions. Representatives of ONEOK were also present to speak on behalf of the application; there were no other public comments and the public hearing was closed. Mr. Willox moved to approve the Sage Creek Minor Subdivision application as submitted; Mr. Lehner seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Raceway Lease Agreement between the County and Central Wyoming Motorsports for a series of four summer races; Mr. Colling seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the Utility Agreement between Converse County and the City of Douglas for utility services at the new Road and Bridge facility contingent upon revisions being made to Section 9 regarding deposit and late fees; Mr. Grant seconded; no discussion and motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve: RESOLUTION 09-20; A RESOLUTION OF THE GOVERNING BODY FOR CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING, REVISING POLICIES AND PROCEDURES SPECIFIC TO COUNTY EMPOLOYEES IN MANAGING OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS DURING AND AFTER THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried. The regular meeting adjourned at 12:00 p.m. on June 3, 2020.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish: June 11, 2020 4131
