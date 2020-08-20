Notice of Application...

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF

SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF DANIEL LEE GEER aka DANIEL L. GEER:

On August 13, 2020, in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7137, Application was made by Traci Geer praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title and interest in the following lands in Converse County Wyoming:

Lot 3, Block 5, Clearview Acres, Converse County, Wyoming

ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: August 14, 2020.

_______________________________

Michael R. Armstrong, WSB No. 7-5738

Peasley & Armstrong LLP

119 S. 3rd Street

Douglas, WY 82633

Attorney for Applicant

Publish: August 19 & 26, 2020 4282