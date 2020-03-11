Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The special meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. on January 14, 2020. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and Deputy Clerk Lucile Taylor.
The Commission recessed into a work session to interview candidates.
Mr. Grant moved to go into Executive Session at 10:44 a.m., Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The special meeting reconvened at 11:15 a.m.
Mr. Willox moved to appoint Mrs. Karen Rimmer as County Clerk to a term ending the first Monday in January 2021, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried.
The special meeting adjourned at 11:30 a.m. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K. Taylor, K. Taylor, Deputy Converse County Clerk
Publish: January 22, 2020 3829
