Probate No.6963...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT,
CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATES OF ) Probate #6963
)
ELLA CARBONE, deceased, )
STEVEN DAVID CARBON, deceased, )
JOHN JAMES CARBONE, deceased. )
NOTICE OF HEARING
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATES:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that a Petition for Determination of Descent of Real Property was filed as Probate #6963 pursuant to Wyoming Statute § 2-9-201, et seq., and has been set for a hearing at 8:30 a.m. on February 7, 2020 in the District Court of Converse County, Douglas, Wyoming. The Petition requests that a decree determining the descent of real property be entered in this State and that each of decedent’s assets in this State be administered according to those proceedings. The Petition requests that the Court determine the dates of death of each of the decedents named therein, and establish title to real property owned by each of the decedents located in Township 33 North, Range 67 West, 6th P.M., Section 19: S½ (also described as Lot 3, 4, E½SW¼, SE¼). The dates of death of the decedents are as follows: Ella Carbon died in Los Angeles County, California on February 19, 2001. Steven David Carbone died in San Diego County, California on June 9, 2014. John James Carbone died in Solano County, California on December 30, 2014.
DATED this 10th day of January, 2020.
/s/ Nicholas T. Haderlie
Nicholas T. Haderlie
Attorney for Petitioner:
Nicholas T. Haderlie, #7-4854
Nicholas Haderlie, LLC
P.O. Box 1270
Saratoga, WY 82331
(307) 215-9663
Publish: January 15, 22, 29 & Feb 5, 2020 3823
