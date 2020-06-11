Notice of Foreclosure...

FORECLOSURE SALE NOTICE

WHEREAS, default in the payment of principal and interest has occurred under the terms of a promissory note (“Note”) and real estate mortgage (“Mortgage”). The Mortgage dated July 24, 2013, was executed and delivered by David L. Sharon aka David Lynn Sharon, and Jennifer D. Sharon aka Jennifer Diane Sharon, Husband and Wife (“Mortgagor(s)”) to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., (“MERS”) acting solely as nominee for Bank of America, N.A., its successors and assigns, as security for the Note of the same date, and said Mortgage was recorded on August 12, 2013, at Reception No. 1016754 in Book 1498 at Page 136 in the records of the office of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, State of Wyoming; and

WHEREAS, the mortgage was assigned for value as follows:

Assignee: PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

Assignment dated: February 17, 2020

Assignment recorded: February 18, 2020

Assignment recording information: at Reception No. 1092580 in Book 1694 at Page 198

All in the records of the County Clerk and ex-officio Register of Deeds in and for Converse County, Wyoming.

WHEREAS, the Mortgage contains a power of sale which by reason of said default, the Mortgagee declares to have become operative, and no suit or proceeding has been instituted at law to recover the debt secured by the Mortgage, or any part thereof, nor has any such suit or proceeding been instituted and the same discontinued; and

WHEREAS, written notice of intent to foreclose the Mortgage by advertisement and sale has been served upon the record owner and the party in possession of the mortgaged premises at least ten (10) days prior to the commencement of this publication, and the amount due upon the Mortgage on the date of first publication of this notice of sale being the total sum of $174,286.02 which sum consists of the unpaid principal balance of $169,190.27 plus interest accrued to the date of the first publication of this notice in the

amount of $4,119.31, plus other costs in the amount of $976.44, plus attorneys’ fees, costs expended, and accruing interest and late charges after the date of first publication of this notice of sale;

WHEREAS, The property being foreclosed upon may be subject to other liens and encumbrances that will not be extinguished at the sale. Any prospective purchaser should search the status of title before submitting a bid;

NOW, THEREFORE PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, as the Mortgagee, will have the Mortgage foreclosed as by law provided by causing the mortgaged property to be sold at public venue by the Sheriff or Deputy Sheriff in and for Converse County, Wyoming to the highest bidder for cash at 10:00 o’clock in the forenoon on July 8, 2020 at the front door of the Converse County Courthouse located at 107 North 5th, Douglas, Wyoming, Converse County, for

application on the above-described amounts secured by the Mortgage, said mortgaged property being described as follows, to-wit:

LOT 13, BLOCK 4, FRONTIER VILLAGE, AS ADDITION TO THE TOWN OF DOUGLAS, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING

with an address of 672 Longview Dr., Douglas, Wyoming 82633-2746.

Together with all improvements thereon situate and all fixtures and appurtenances thereto.

Dated this 2nd day of June, 2020.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC

By: Lucky McMahon, #6-4270

Weinstein & Riley, P.S.

123 West 1st Street, Suite 433

Casper, Wyoming 82601-2482

307-462-2690

Publish: June 10, 18, 25 & July 2, 2020 4127