DEQ-A10825...

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Devon Energy Production Company, L.P. (CMP000241) to construct a new sweet crude oil and natural gas production facility, known as the RU JFW 02-3972 Pad 1 (F030059), consisting of the RU JFW Fed 02-354072-1XPH and 3XPH wells, with one smokeless flare to control volatile organic compound and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil tanks and active produced water tanks, located in the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 2, T39N, R72W, approximately fourteen (14) miles northwest of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F030059 and permit number P0027889 under permits. Additionally, during the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, if you have questions about or need assistance accessing the materials, please contact Nancy Vehr, Air Quality Division Administrator, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, by fax at 307-635-1784, via phone at 307-777-3746, or via email at Nancy.vehr1@wyo.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0010825 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. For the duration of the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, public hearings will be conducted telephonically. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: August 19, 2020 4273
