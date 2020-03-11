Probate No. 7046...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE ) Probate No. 7046
)
OF )
)
LEROY MOORE, II, a/k/a LEROY MOORE, )
a/k/a ROY MOORE, )
)
Deceased.
NOTICE OF PROBATE
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
You are hereby notified that on the 9th day of December, 2019, as amended on the 26th day of December, 2019, the estate of LEROY MOORE, II, was admitted to probate by the above- named Court, and that GLORIA MOORE was appointed Personal Representative thereof.
Notice is further given that all persons indebted to the decedent or to decedent’s estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned at Kirven and Kirven, P.C., PO Box 640, 104 Fort Street, Buffalo, Wyoming 82834.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or decedent’s estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 14th day of January, 2020.
Dennis M. Kirven
KIRVEN AND KIRVEN, P.C. Attorneys at Law
PO Box 640
104 Fort Street
Buffalo, Wyoming 82834
/s/ GLORIA MOORE,
Personal Representative
Publish: January 22, 29 and February 5, 2020 3837
