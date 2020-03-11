Public Notice...
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Procedural Rules, notice is hereby given of Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) application requesting an accounting order to defer costs related to repowering wind plants or for alternate relief (Application).
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On December 30, 2019, RMP filed an Application requesting authority to [i] defer for future recovery, the costs associated with the repowering of its Glenrock I, Glenrock III, Rolling Hills, Seven Mile I, Seven Mile II, High Plains, McFadden Ridge, Dunlap, Marengo I, Marengo II and Goodnoe Hills wind facilities (Repowering Project); [ii] defer for future recovery, the costs and benefits associated with the repowering of its Leaning Juniper wind plant; and [iii] alternatively, if the Commission determines that the Repowering Project’s or Leaning Juniper’s costs and the Production Tax Credit (PTC) benefits are not appropriate for deferred accounting, the Company requests an order allowing it to remove the benefits of the Repowering Project and Leaning Juniper from the Energy Cost Adjustment Mechanism (ECAM) until the rate effective date of the Company’s next general rate case.
RMP states it is nearing completion of its Repowering Project and Leaning Juniper and its requested deferral will allow the Company to recover its prudently incurred costs from 2019 and those it will incur in 2020. RMP seeks to record and defer for later recovery, [a] the return on investment; [b] depreciation expense; [c] operation and maintenance costs; [d] property taxes; [e] wind taxes, if assessed; [f] incremental net power costs; and [g] PTC benefits, associated with its Repowering Project and Leaning Juniper, on a monthly basis, beginning when the facilities are placed into service, until rates from the Company’s next general rate case become effective.
RMP states it is seeking to appropriately match the realization by its customers of the benefits from the Repowering Project and Leaning Juniper, through the ECAM. The Company also notes its Repowering Project, and the associated costs, received Commission approval and were found to be in the public interest. Additionally, RMP states the Repowering Project and Leaning Juniper will be subject to a public process in which parties will have an opportunity to review these wind projects and any associated costs.
This is not a complete description of the Application. Interested persons may inspect the Application at the Commission’s offices in Cheyenne, Wyoming during regular business hours. The Application may also be viewed on the Commission’s data management system at https://dms.wyo.gov/external/publicusers.aspx.
Anyone desiring to file a public comment, statement, intervention petition, protest or request for a public hearing in this matter must do file with the Commission in writing on or before February 14, 2020. Any intervention request filed with the Commission shall set forth the grounds of the proposed intervention or request for hearing as well as the position and the interest of the petitioner in this proceeding.
If you wish to intervene in this matter or request a public hearing which you will attend and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, call the Commission at (307) 777-7427 or write to the Commission, 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002. Communications-impaired persons may contact the Commission through Wyoming Relay at 711. Please refer to Docket No. 20000-575-EA-19 (Record No. 15414) in your communications.
Dated: January 14, 2020.
Publish: January 22 & 29, 2020 3832
