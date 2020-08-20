DEQ-A10736...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Tallgrass Midstream, LLC to modify the Well Draw – Aurora Compressor Station with the installation of the following equipment: two (2) 1,480 hp Waukesha L7042GSI compressor engines (ENG011, ENG013), four (4) 400 barrel condensate/slop oil storage tanks (TNK020-TNK023) (each tank will be equipped with an electric immersion heater), and one (1) tank vapor combustor (FLR006) to control tanks TNK017-TNK023. Tallgrass Midstream, LLC (TMID) is also proposing the following changes: change the service of Produced Water storage tank (TNK017) to a Condensate/Slop Oil storage tank, reflect that TNK017-TNK019 are heated tanks (each tank is equipped with an electric immersion heater), increase throughput at the condensate/slop oil truck loadout (LUD004) and the produced water truck loadout (LUD005), reflect the make and model of the generator engines (ENG016, ENG017) that were installed (two (2) 203 hp Caterpillar G3306B generator engines), remove the 8,760 cumulative hour per year operational limit on the generator engines (ENG016, ENG017) by operating ENG017 at 8,760 hours per year, and reflect engine oil tanks, compressor oil tanks, used engine oil tanks, TEG tanks, a methanol tank, a coolant tank, and skid drain tanks (TNK024-TNK046) that were not included in the original construction permit application (emissions from these tanks are insignificant). The Well Draw – Aurora Compressor Station is located in the SE¼ of Section 21, T35N, R69W, approximately eighteen (18) miles south-southeast of Bill, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F000468 and permit number P0027816 under permits. Additionally, during the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, if you have questions about or need assistance accessing the materials, please contact Nancy Vehr, Air Quality Division Administrator, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, by fax at 307-635-1784, via phone at 307-777-3746, or via email at Nancy.vehr1@wyo.gov. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0010736 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, September 18, 2020 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. For the duration of the state of emergency declared by Governor Gordon on March 13, 2020, public hearings will be conducted telephonically. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish:August 19, 2020 4275
