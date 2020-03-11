Probate No.7053...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF )
)
HELEN MAXINE HEIDEMAN, )
ALSO KNOWN AS HELEN HEIDEMAN )
AND HELEN M. HEIDEMAN, )
)
Deceased. )
___________________________________ ) Probate No. 7053
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on January 8, 2020, Loren Heideman and Dana Heideman, as Co-Trustees of the Helen M. Heideman Revocable Trust dated April 8, 2003, restated April 16, 2008, and amended April 23, 2013, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing, by summary procedure, certain real property interests consisting of an interest in the minerals in, under and which may be produced from the following lands located in Converse County, Wyoming:
Township 33 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M.
Section 7: E½SE¼
Section 8: S½
Section 17: NW¼
Section 18: E½NE¼
Persons objecting to this Application shall immediately notify the District Court, but in no event less than thirty (30) days from the first date of publication.
DATED this 10th day of January 2020.
By: Loren Heideman and Dana Heideman, as Co-Trustees of the Helen M. Heideman Revocable Trust dated April 8, 2003, restated April 16, 2008, and amended April 23, 2013
Publish: January 22 & 29, 2020 3845
