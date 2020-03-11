Probate No. 7055...
IN THE DISTRICT COURT, EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING
In Probate, Docket No. 7055
******************************
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
LAEL ROSE MARGRAVE
Deceased.
NOTICE TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF LAEL ROSE MARGRAVE
YOU ARE NOTIFIED that on the 10th day of January, 2020, Doyle J. Davies, Attorney at Law, 117 S. Main, P.O. Box 330, Lusk, Wyoming 82225, filed an Application for Decree on behalf of North American Resources, LLC, pursuant to W.S. §2-1-201 and §2-1-205, 1977 Republished Edition as amended, in the District Court for Converse County, Eighth Judicial District.
The Application requests that the Court enter a Decree distributing the property of the decedent pursuant to the decedent’s Last Will and Testament. Property belonging to the decedent is described as follows, to-wit:
Real Property: Oil, gas and other minerals in, on or under the following described property (Mineral Interest)
Township 32 North, Range 69 West of the 6th P.M., Converse County, WY
Section 10: SW¼, W½SE¼, SE¼SE¼
Section 15: NW¼NE¼
Interest: 25% Gross Acres 320 Net Acres: 80
IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED, that if there are no objections filed by the 14th day of February, 2020, all of the right, title, and interest of the decedent, in and to the described real property will be distributed as prayed in the Application.
DATED this 10th day of January, 2020.
Patricia Carr, Deputy
Clerk of the District Court
Publish: January 15 and 22, 2020 3820
