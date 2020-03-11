Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on January 7, 2020. Present were Chair Robert Short, Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and Deputy Clerk Lucile Taylor.
Mr. Colt Rodeman, LaPrele Irrigation District, updated the Commission on the status of the LaPrele Dam.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
The regular meeting recessed at 4:21 p.m. and reconvened at 8:30 a.m. on January 8, 2020.
Sheriff Becker discussed including CC Search and Rescue volunteers in the Wyoming Retirement System at an approximate cost of $30/month per person providing the individual meets the criteria. While the Commissioners generally support, they asked for more information.
The regular meeting recessed into a public hearing 10:10 a.m. to obtain citizens’ comments on the following proposed Roberts Subdivision, a five (5) lot subdivision located in the SW¼SE¼ of Section 32, T33N, R71W of the 6th P.M., Converse County.
Special Projects Director Holly Richardson reviewed the subdivision application.
There were no comments from the public.
The Commission discussed the requirement for a 60’ road easement off HWY 59 through the end of Powder River Lane. County Assessor Dixie Huxtable discussed the addressing concerns. Mr. Roberts will work on the access off HWY 59.
The regular meeting reconvened at 10:45 a.m.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the subdivision application as submitted with the condition that a 60’ right-of-way easement is obtained off HWY 59 to the boundary of Lot 2 of the PRB Industrial Park and with 45 days to complete obtaining that access, Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to ratify the Amendment to Agreement of August 2014 between Pictometry International and Converse County for Imagery in the fall of 2020, $308,200.94, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The minutes of the regular meeting on December 17, 2019 and the special meeting on January 2, 2020 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Colling moved to approve accounts payable: 2100203.55: 8360 A Diamond Trucking; 2742.47Adv Comm Techno; 3015 Adv Geotechnical Solutions; 498.75 Agility Recovery;180 Alcohol & Drug Testing; 2000 Alley, Linda; 1363.83 ALSCO; 877 APCO Intl; 1285.45 Arrow Electric; 1198.34 Atlas Office; 674.55 Atlas Premier; 1195.83 B&B Leasing; 8415 BA Trucking; 27129.06 B&M Sand;10.07 Becker Clinton; 42550 Bellwood Tree Service; 232 Big Sky Comm; 347.48 Bison Pump; 8729.85 BHE; 7875 Blackburn Cattle Co; 184.10 Bloedorn Lumber-Douglas; 304181.47 BCBS of WY; 2095.90 Bob Ruwart Motors; 150 The Body Shop; 198206.67 Boys & Girls Club Douglas; 4166.67 Boys & Girls Clubs Central WY; 476 Brothers Propane; 75 Bryan C Cropper DMD PC; 1598 ByteSpeed; 215.80 Cancelli Automation; 28432 Caspar Building Systems; 130.40 Casper Star Tribune; 128.07 CDW Govt; 63406.30 CenturyLink; 525 Chapman Valdez & Lansing; 1166.62 Children’s Advocacy; 2031.75 City of Douglas; 150 City Shoe; 865.01 CMI-TECO; 50 CNA Surety; 15 Coca Cola Bottling; 135 CC Aging Service;13700 CC Firewise; 8.78 CC Health Dept; 408750 CC Library; 490.68 Cowardin, Darcey; 975.62 Dearborn Life; 1800 Dilts, Jerry; 5368 DMC Wear Parts; 22.50 Doby, Rebecca; 64.43 Don’s Business Machines;1002 Douglas Budget; 128 Douglas Business Center; 7500 Douglas Community Club; 350 Douglas Day Spa; 262.94 Douglas Feed; 37.84 Douglas Grocery; 349.66 Douglas Hardware Hank; 633.10 DTC; 2500 DYHA; 2671.52 DRU Consulting; 19910 The Enterprise; 3700 ESRI; 2943.45 Fair Mfg; 240.09 Farmer Bros; 1213.52 Fastenal; 5603 Fat Boys Tire; 395.42 Five Star Print; 141.71 Fleet Pride; 591.38 Floyd’s Truck Center; 3476.90 Forterra Concrete; 125.28 Fowler, Leslie; 399 Gladstone; 1709.10 Glaxosmithkline Financial;12.97 Glenrock Hardware Hank; 99.72 Glenrock Motorsports; 1333.34 Glenrock Paleontological Museum; 404.27 Global Protection; 2712.50 Gorman Funeral Homes; 386.51 Grainger; 58.00 Grant, Richard C; 662.40 Grant, Richard C JR; 10862.50 Greenwood Mapping; 1200 Gudahl Williams; 2695 H&J Trucking; 520 Hansuld, Tia; 39.89 Herrera, Paul J; 270 Hilltop National Bank; 34036.84 Homax; 35 HUB Intl; 58 Hubbard, Kyra; 70.73 Hughes; 214.60 Huxtable, Dixie; 200 IAAO; 33.64 Inland Truck Parts; 300 Inner Strength Therapeutic Massage; 61Institutional Eye Care; 351.65 Interstate Batteries; 650 J Brower Psychological Services; 400 Jerri Barrett Counseling; 822.01 Jerry’s Welding; 7700 JM Trucking; 550 Joyful Living Massage; 3740 KCK; 328.94 Kimball Midwest; 2500 LPHS; 631.50 Laramie Range Water Treatment; 83.52 Lehner, Tony; 178.10 Lexis Nexis; 979.79 Mallory Safety; 1350 Marlin Business Bank; 496.88 The Master’s Touch 121.67 McConnell, Mathew; 260.22 McKesson Medical-Surgical; 2692.72 Medicine Bow Tech; 353906.45 MHCC; 83.69 Menards; 2144.82 Merck Sharp & Dohme; 50 Michele’s Massage; 22.04 Miller, Crimson; 2749 Moose Lodge; 300.93 MSL; 1143.75 Mutchler, Tricia; 3311.93 NAPA; 65.03 NAPA-Glenrock; 700 Natl Emergency Number; 913.10 Norco; 9018.40 Northwest Community Action; 290.70 O’Reilly; 163.30 OffenderWatch; 35 Office Ally; 1465.44 Office Depot; 3661.75 OK Wrecking; 15530 Olsen DeWayne; 260.67 One Stop; 2790 Palen Law Offices; 1130.83 Peak Fitness; 597.50 Peak Promotions; 115 Pepper Tank & Contracting; 1759 Peterbilt of WY; 223.58 PFC Products; 292.50 Pierce’s Body; 808.53 Pitney Bowes; 2841.95 Plainsman Printing; 1440 Police Legal Sciences; 20000 PMCH; 24365 Price Pumping; 6337.50 Pro River Tech 1116.53 ProForce Law Enf; 639.77 Quality Collision; 392.79 R&R Rest Stops; 12.12 R&S Northeast; 872.98 Renegade Off-Road; 15399.90 RMP; 184 Rocky Mtn Wash; 1071.55 Ron’s Supply; 126457.87 Russell Const; 5005 Saddleback Trucking; 508.75 Safety Kleen; 521.82 Sam’s; 72 Sandy’s Sewing; 570.15 Sanofi Pasteur; 190 Schubert, Arthur; 60 SOS; 913.40 Severson Supply; 1698.79 Shatto’s; 46 Shepherd, John; 29 Shuler Kristy; 293.19 Smith, Heidi; 6330 Snap-on Tools; 4326.67 SFL; 4325 Stearns, Jane; 108.26 Stericycle; 215.15 Surplus Center; 2530 Sybille Creek Services; 694.25 Top Office; 3150 TOV Consulting; 1047.30 Town of Glenrock; 4413.01 Tracked Outdoors; 217.10 Tractor Supply; 4749.59 Tyler Tech; 3240.50 USPO; 5418 UW; 36.74 UW 4-H CC; 5518.64 Verizon; 19562.59 Visa; 3248.55 Vision Service; 2756.72 Visionary; 166.37 Vyve; 152 WatchGuard Video; 4062.50 Weidenhamer, Leslie; 444 West Group; 175 Western D Services; 725.57 Wheatland Garage Door; 1751.60 Willdan Energy; 42731.35 Wireless Adv Comm; 21437.70 WLC Engineering; 1163.94 Woody’s Tip Top; 10950 WBI; 416.67 WC&FD; 2282.23 WYDOT; 1894 WLEA; 10065.29 WY Machinery; 392.05 WY Public Health Lab; 184.93 WY Rigging; 6251.66 Wyoming GAL; 150 WY Work Warehouse; 224.35 Xerox; 834 Xerox Financial; 7500 YDS; 5555 Z Lazy Y Trucking; monthly reports: Dec Health 24045.79, Clerk 43350.10, Clerk of DC 5655.86, Assessor 30,110.00, Sheriff 2601.40; Nov: Sheriff 2344.63; other monthly reports: FSA, Library, DYH; tax refunds: 2019-508 Justice Oil 204.14, 2020-22 Loaf-N-Jug 8616.32 2019-562 Impact Exploration 2.46; 2020-23 & 24 James May 19.49 & 20.10; Mr. Lehner seconded, Commissioner Grant recused himself, motion carried.
Mr. Willox moved to appoint Mr. Michael R. Armstrong as a Part-Time Magistrate for the Circuit Court of the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Contract for Services with the Boys & Girls Club – Douglas for up to $500,000 in itemized reimbursements for construction related costs in FY 20, Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Willox moved to approve the WYF1 Participation Agreement between Converse County and WY Dept of Health, Division of Healthcare Financing, Wyoming Frontier Information (WYF1), for transmission of data, no fees, continued until terminated, Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve the Amended Converse County Community Room Policy eff: 01.07.2020, Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The Commission submitted comments to the BLM on the Thunder Basin National Grasslands 2020 Plan Amendment Draft EIS Comments.
The Commission approved the appointment of members to the Health Insurance Management Team as submitted by HIMT Chairman Dixie Huxtable.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve Resolution 01-20, by short title, A RESOLUTION ADOPTING CONVERSE COUNTY SEPTIC SYSTEM APPLICATION FEES, AMENDING RESOLUTION 19-19, Mr. Willox seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The Commissioners approved salary adjustments per WSS 18-3-602(d) for Sheriff’s Office employees effectives January 1, 2020.
The regular meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:30 p.m.
Ms. Dru Bower, Dru Consulting, gave an update to the Energy & Natural Resource Policy.
The regular meeting adjourned at 2:45 p.m. on January 8, 2020. /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman ATTEST: Lucile K. Taylor, Deputy County Clerk
