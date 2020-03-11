Proclamation of An Election...
PROCLAMATION OF AN ELECTION
FOR ONE BOARD DIRECTOR TO THE RIDGEWATER IMPROVEMENT DISTRICT, CONVERSE COUNTY, WYOMING May 5, 2020
The election will be held by mail ballot; however, anyone desiring to vote in person may do so at the Converse County Clerk’s Office between the hours of 11:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. Anyone entitled to vote (landowners and residents within the district) shall receive in the mail a ballot, which includes a return envelope. The ballot must be returned by 4:00 p.m. on May 5, 2020 to the Converse County Clerk’s Office, for the ballot to be counted.
DIRECTOR TO BE ELECTED:
Qualified voters will vote upon the selection of one (1) individual to serve as director for a term ending in 2024, (4 year term). Any qualified resident within the district may file for nomination to this office by completing and filing a nomination form, available in the office of the Converse County Clerk, between the dates of February 5-25, 2020.
/s/ Lucile K. Taylor, Converse County Clerk.
Publish: January 15, 2020 3816
