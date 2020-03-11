DEQ-A9696...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Gravity Oilfield Services LLC to modify the multiple portable engine fleet by adding ten (10) 70 hp LTRNG45 4.3L engines (ENG141-ENG150) to the list of potential engines operating as part of the fleet. The multiple portable engine fleet will operate at various oil and gas well sites in Albany, Big Horn, Campbell, Carbon, Converse, Crook, Fremont, Goshen, Hot Springs, Johnson, Laramie, Lincoln, Natrona, Niobrara, Park, Platte, Sheridan, Sweetwater, Teton, Uinta, Washakie and Weston Counties, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F027449 and permit number P0027048 under permits. This material may also be viewed online, at the above URL, utilizing a public computer at the Albany County Library, Laramie, Wyoming; Big Horn County Library, Basin, Wyoming; Campbell County Library, Gillette, Wyoming; Carbon County Library, Rawlins, Wyoming; Converse County Library, Douglas, Wyoming; Crook County Library, Sundance, Wyoming; Fremont County Library, Lander, Wyoming; Goshen County Library, Torrington, Wyoming; Hot Springs County Library, Thermopolis, Wyoming; Johnson County Library, Buffalo, Wyoming; Laramie County Library, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lincoln County Library, Kemmerer, Wyoming; Natrona County Library, Casper, Wyoming; Niobrara County Library, Lusk, Wyoming; Park County Library, Cody, Wyoming; Platte County Library, Wheatland, Wyoming; Sheridan County Library, Sheridan Wyoming; Sweetwater County Library, Green River, Wyoming; Teton County Library, Jackson, Wyoming; Uinta County Library, Evanston, Wyoming; Washakie County Library, Worland, Wyoming; Weston County Library, Newcastle, Wyoming. Additionally, for the duration of the public comment period a copy of this public notice is available for public inspection at the Albany County Clerk’s Office, Laramie, Wyoming; Big Horn County Clerk’s Office, Basin, Wyoming; Campbell County Clerk’s Office, Gillette, Wyoming; Carbon County Clerk’s Office, Rawlins, Wyoming; Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming; Crook County Clerk’s Office, Sundance, Wyoming; Fremont County Clerk’s Office, Lander, Wyoming; Goshen County Clerk’s Office, Torrington, Wyoming; Hot Springs County Clerk’s Office, Thermopolis, Wyoming; Johnson County Clerk’s Office, Buffalo, Wyoming; Laramie County Clerk’s Office, Cheyenne, Wyoming; Lincoln County Clerk’s Office, Kemmerer, Wyoming; Natrona County Clerk’s Office, Casper, Wyoming; Niobrara County Clerk’s Office, Lusk, Wyoming; Park County Clerk’s Office, Cody, Wyoming; Platte County Clerk’s Office, Wheatland, Wyoming; Sheridan County Clerk’s Office, Sheridan Wyoming; Sweetwater County Clerk’s Office, Green River, Wyoming; Teton County Clerk’s Office, Jackson, Wyoming; Uinta County Clerk’s Office, Evanston, Wyoming; Washakie County Clerk’s Office, Worland, Wyoming; Weston County Clerk’s Office, Newcastle, Wyoming. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0009696 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: January 15, 2020 3817
