C.C. Senior Citizens District Board Meetings...
Converse County Senior Citizens District Board Meetings
2020
January 13, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
February 10, 2020 – 10:00 – Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
March 9, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
April 13, 2020 – 10:00 – Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
May 11, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
June 8, 2020 – 10:00 – Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
July 13, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
August 10, 2020 – 10:00 – Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
September 14, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
October 12, 2020 – 10:00 - Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
November 9, 2020 – 10:00 – Converse County Courthouse – 107 North 5th, Douglas, WY
December 14, 2020 – 10:00 - Glenrock Library – 506 South 4th, Glenrock, WY
Publish: January 8, 2020 3802
