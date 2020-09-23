Probate No. 7143...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) SS.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Probate No. 7143
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE )
)
OF )
)
ROBERT L. ZIMMERMAN, )
Deceased )
NOTICE OF PROBATE
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 14th day of September, 2020, the Last Will and Testament of the Decedent was admitted to probate by order of the captioned Court, and that Catherine M. Johnson was appointed Personal Representative thereof. Any actions to set aside the Will must be filed in the Court within three months from the date of the first publication of this notice, or thereafter be forever barred.
NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that all persons indebted to the decedent or to his estate are requested to make immediate payment to the undersigned Catherine M. Johnson, Personal Representative of the Estate of Robert L. Zimmerman, c/o Craig I. Shanor, Attorney at Law, 123 W. 1st Street, Suite 620, Casper, Wyoming 82601.
Creditors having claims against the decedent or the estate are required to file them in duplicate with the necessary vouchers, in the office of the Clerk of said Court, on or before three months after the date of the first publication of this notice, and if such claims are not so filed, unless otherwise allowed or paid, they will be forever barred.
DATED this 18th day of September, 2020.
Craig I. Shanor
Attorney for Catherine M. Johnson,
Personal Representative
Publish: September 23, 30 & October 7, 2020 4330
