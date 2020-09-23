Public Notice...
The Converse County Conservation District will accept comments on their Land Use and Natural Resource Management Plan through November 9, 2020. The Land Use and Natural Resource Management Plan outlines the goals and objectives of the Converse County Conservation District for the next five years. Copies of the document are available at the Converse County Conservation District office located at 911 S. Windriver Drive, Douglas or on our website (www.conserveconverse.org). For more information, contact the Converse County Conservation District at 307-624-3151
