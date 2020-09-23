Oil & Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
THIS NOTICE IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE DUE TO CONCERNS OVER THE COVID-19 VIRUS AND IN CONSIDERATION OF THE STATE OF WYOMING EXECUTIVE ORDER 2020-02. PLEASE REFER TO THE WOGCC WEBSITE (http://wogcc.wyo.gov) FOR POSSIBLE CHANGES.
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on TUESDAY, October 13, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, October 12, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming.
DOCKET NO. / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
527-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Tuffy Federal 3601 35-73 M-AH / 25-35-73; 1-34-73 / Mowry / Converse
528-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 N-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
529-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Grace Federal 2425 35-73 M-AH / 24.25-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
530-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Gunter Federal 2623 35-73 N-DH / 23.26-35-73 / Niobrara / Converse
531-2020 / Panther Energy Company III / Flare Gas; Gunter Federal 2623 35-73 M-DH / 23.26-35-73 / Mowry / Converse
923-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Brushy Creek Fed 3773-0112 1TH aka Brushy Creek 3773-12-1-2FH / 1.12-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
924-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Brushy Creek Fed 3773-1102 3TH aka Federal 3873-35-2-11-2F3H / 2.11-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
950-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Roper Fed 3671-15-22-16 TH / 15.22-36-71 / Frontier / Converse
1143-2020 / Anschutz Exploration / Force Pool; Bob Fed 3671-11-23-14 TH / 14.23-36-71 / Turner / Converse
1533-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Amberjack 1-1022H / 15.22-38-73 / Mowry / Converse
1534-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Amberjack 7-1022H / 15.22-38-73 / Niobrara / Converse
1646-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 8M - Anadarko E&P Onshore; Trinity Fed 3369-13-T1XH / 13.24-33-69 / Turner / Converse
1677-2020 / Northwoods Energy / Aquifer Exemption; Disposal; Crotalus 6-30 within Diamondback (Frontier) Unit (WYW-156957X) / 30-38-75 / Parkman, Teapot / Converse
1678-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-2TXH / 15.22-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1679-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Nimitz 3873-1522-3TXH / 15.22-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1680-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-1TXH / 1.12-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1681-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Abrams 3873-1201-4TXH / 1.12-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1682-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-1TXH / 13.24-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1683-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; MacArthur 3873-1324-4TXH / 13.24-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1684-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-1TXH / 2.11-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1685-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 8M - Elephant Operating; Bradley 3873-0211-4TXH / 2.11-38-73 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1694-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources, Grayson Mill Operating / 1920-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1660-
17, 1661-17, 3109-18, 1636-17, 1637-17, 3110-18, 4757-19 and 4758-19 / 25.26.35.36-39-71 / Parkman, Frontier-Turner, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1695-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources, Grayson Mill Operating / Increased Density (Total 4 Frontier-Turner, 7 Niobrara, 3 Parkman, 3 Mowry) / 25.26.35.36-39-71 / Parkman, Frontier-Turner, Niobrara, Mowry / Converse
1697-2020 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Amend Setbacks and Eliminate Interwell Setbacks in 506-15, 508-15, 643-15, 644-15, 684-15, 685-15, 1613-15, 270-16, 271-16, 272-16, 273-16, 508-17, 509-17 and 510-17 / 3.4.5.6.7.8.9.10.15.16.17.18.19.20.21.22.27.28.33.34-35-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1703-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / 640-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1636-17, 1637-17, 3110-18 and 4758-19 / 25.36-39-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Frontier-Turner, Mowry / Converse
1704-2020 / Peak Powder River Resources / Increased Density (Total 2 Parkman, 2 Niobrara, 2 Frontier-Turner, 2 Mowry) / 25.36-39-71 / Parkman, Niobrara, Frontier-Turner, Mowry / Converse
1732-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 536.515-Acre D&S Unit; Clausen Ranch (Deep) Federal Exploratory Unit (WYW-179844X) / 6.7-34-70; 1-34-71 / Turner / Converse
1733-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 2 Turner) / 6.7-34-70; 1-34-71 / Turner / Converse
1734-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 490.825-Acre D&S Unit; Clausen Ranch (Deep) Unit / 5.8-34-70 / Niobrara / Converse
1735-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 2000-Acre D&S Unit; Clausen Ranch (Deep) Unit / 14.23.26.35-34-71 / Parkman / Converse
1736-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 4 Parkman) / 14.23.26.35-34-71 / Parkman / Converse
1737-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / 1690-Acre D&S Unit; Clausen Ranch (Deep) Unit / 14.15.22.23.26.27.35.36-34-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1738-2020 / Chesapeake Exploration / Increased Density (Total 4 Niobrara) / 14.15.22.23.26.27.35.36-34-71 / Niobrara / Converse
1749-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Brushy Creek Fed 3873-3625 1TH / 25.36-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1750-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 1925.61-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1052-16, 1053-16, 1186-16, 229-17, 3529-18, 3530-18, 772-19, 1164-20 and 1165-20 / 5.8.17-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1751-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 3872-1705 3TH / 5.8.17-38-72 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
1752-2020 / Samson Resources Company / 2073.65-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 1184-16, 1185-16, 3559-18, 3560-18 and 773-19 / 6.7.18-38-72 / Turner-Frontier / Converse
1753-2020 / Samson Resources Company / Force Pool; Reynolds Fed 3872-1806 3TH / 6.7.18-38-72 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) business days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 16th day of September 2020.
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: September 23, 2020 4325
