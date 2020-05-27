Probate No. 7073...

IN THE EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT COURT

FOR THE COUNTY OF CONVERSE, STATE OF WYOMING

IN THE MATTTER OF THE ESTATE OF Probate No. 7073

JOHN MILEY KURTZ, Deceased.

NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF

SUMMARY DISTRIBUTION

TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN THE ESTATE OF JOHN MILEY KURTZ:

On February 25, 2020 in the Eighth Judicial District Court for Converse County, Wyoming, Probate No. 7073, Application was made by TIMOTHY CHARLES KURTZ, praying for summary distribution of the above decedent’s rights and title in the oil, gas and other mineral rights in following lands in Converse and Campbell County Wyoming:

I. Converse County, Wyoming

Township 40 North, Range 73 West, 6th P.M.

Section 7: N1/2SE1/4, SW1/4NE1/4,SE1/4NW1/4, NE1/4SW1/4, SE1/4SE1/4, Lot 3

Section: 8: SEl/4SW1/4, S1/2SEl/4, SWl/4SW1/4

Section 9: SWl/4SW1/4

Township 40 North. Range 74 West. 6th P,M.

Section 3: NWl/4NWl/4

Section 4: Lot I

Section 7: El/2NE1/4, W1/2SE1/4, NEl/4SEl/4

Section 8: Nl/2NWl/4, NWl/4NE1/4. Sll2NE1/4, NE1/4SE1/4

Section 9: Nl/2NEl/4, NWl/4SWl/4, Sl/2NW1/4, NE1/4NWl/4

Section 10: E1/2NW1/4, W1/2SWl/4, Wl/2NW1/4, NE1/4NE1/4

Section 11: Wl/2NW1/4, SE1/4NWl/4, NEl/4SWl/4

Section 12: Nl/2SE1/4, NE1/4SW1/4

Section 18: Lot 2, NW1/4NE1/4, Nl/2NW1/4

Section 21: NEl/4NE1/4

Section 29: NEl/4NE1/4, SW l/4NE1/4

Township 40 North, Range 7S West, 6th P.M.

Section 12: SE1/4NWl/4, N1/2SW1/4, SEl/4SW1/4, SW1/4SEl/4

Section 13; Nl/2NEl/4, NW1/4SE1/4, Sl/2NEl/4, SWl/4SE1/4, SE1/4SWl/4, NE1/4SWl/4

Section 24: NE1/4NW1/4, NWl/4NEI/4, SW1/4NE1/4, SEl/4

Township 41 North, Range 74 West 6th P.M.

Section 28: SW1/4SW1/4, SE1/4SW1/4

Section 29: El/2SEl/4

Section 33: SEl/4SEI/4, NE1/4NW1/4, SWl/4NW1/4, NEJ/4SWl/4, Nl/2SEJ/4, SWl/4SE1/4

Section 34: Sl/2SW1/4, NWl/4SW1/4

II. Campbell County, Wyoming:

Township 41 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.

Section 11: Sl/2SEl/4, SE1/4SW1/4

Section 12: SWl/4SWI/4

Section 20: Sl/2SE1/4, NW1/4SE1/4, SWl/4NEl/4

Section 21: Sl/2SW1/4

Section 25: NE1/4NE1/4

Section 28: NW1/4NW1/4

Section 29: E1/2NE1/4

Township 41 North. Range 73 West, 6th P.M.

Section 8: S1/2NWl/4, NEl/4SW1/4, NW1/4SEl/4

Section 30: Lot l also described as NW1/4NW1/4

III. ALL other interest in the oil, gas and other minerals.

ANY OBJECTION to said Application shall be filed before the expiration of the later of 20 days after the mailing or 30 days after the date of the first publication of this Notice. Any untimely objection will be barred and, if no timely objection is filed, the Court shall enter a Decree establishing the right and title to the aforementioned property.

DATED: May 22, 2020

Timothy C. Kurtz

Applicant

Publish: May 27 & June 3, 2020 4104