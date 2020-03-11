Advertisement for Bids...
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Sealed Bids for the City of Douglas – Wastewater Treatment Plant Improvements Project will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 North 4th Street, until 2:00 P.M. MST on March 4th, 2020, and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any Bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered.
The Project generally consists of dredging and removing sludge in Cell 3, installing a HDPE insulated floating cover over Cells 1 and 2, installing a hydraulic baffle curtain in Cell 2, demolition and replacing air laterals, air diffusers, and air valve assemblies for both aerated lagoons, repairing the grease seals in both screw pumps, and repairing the rubber couplings on the existing blowers, and finally installing a magnetic flowmeter in a concrete vault at the wastewater treatment plant. A prebid conference will be held at Douglas City Hall on February 26th, 2020 at 2:00 P.M.. Prospective bidders are encouraged to attend.
Bidding Documents may be examined at the ENGINEER’s office, Civil Engineering Professionals, Inc., 6080 Enterprise Drive, Casper, Wyoming 82609, and may be obtained from the ENGINEER upon payment of $100.00 (non-refundable) per set.
Each Bid must be submitted on the Bid Form, accompanied by Bid security, as prescribed in the Instructions to Bidders, payable to the City of Douglas (OWNER) in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount Bid. The Successful Bidder will be required to furnish the necessary additional Bond(s) for the faithful performance of the Work, as prescribed in the Bidding Documents.
To perform public work, the Successful Bidder and Subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes, federal and local laws, and regulations. OWNER reserves the right to reject any or all Bids.
/s/ Mary Nicol, Interim City Clerk
Publish: February 5, 12, and 19, 2020 3875
