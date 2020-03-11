City of Douglas
Meeting Minutes...
City Council Meeting Minutes
January 27, 2020
The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, January 27, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Upon roll call the following were present: Mayor: René Kemper; Council Members: John Bartling; Monty Gilbreath; Karl E. Hertz; Others Present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Karen Rimmer; City Treasurer, Mary Nicol; Police Chief, Ron Casalenda; Public Works Director, John Harbarger; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures of any conflicts of interest for Council members; there were none. Consent Agenda: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the Consent Agenda as presented: Item 2.I. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda for January 27, 2020; Item 2.II. Consideration of Resolutions and Ordinance by Title Only; Item 2.III. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting, January 13, 2020; 2IV. Minutes, City Council Work Session, January 9, 2020; 2.V. Minutes, Regular Planning and Zoning Commission Meeting, January 20, 2020; 2.VI. Acceptance of Audited Financial Statements FY2019: Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Presentations to Council/Public Hearing: Item 3.I. Public Hearing, Resolution 2023, Authorizing a Conditional Use Permit to Allow the Short-Term Rental of the Accessory Dwelling in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential Zone at 740 South 6th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 59, South Half of Lot 6): Mayor Kemper opened the public hearing; Director Chaffin provided the staff report including location and zoning; existing and proposed use; and staff and Planning and Zoning Commission’s recommendation to approve the resolution. Lengthy discussion followed regarding concerns of this type of rental in a school zone. There were no comments from the applicant and no comments in favor or opposition of the resolution; public hearing closed. Following further Council discussion, Councilmember Gilbreath moved to table this item until further information could be obtained; Councilmember Hertz seconded. Further discussion of concerns and options occurred; Chief Casalenda approached Council and advised of reporting requirements of registered sex offenders, which is three days. Councilmember Gilbreath withdrew his motion to table; Councilmember Hertz withdrew his second. Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve Resolution 1923 as presented; Councilmember Hertz seconded; no further discussion and motion approved 3-1 with Councilmember Bartling opposing the motion. Public Comments: Steve McBride, owner of the Whistlestop Coffee Shop, approached Council regarding concerns with the upcoming Oak Street Miscellaneous Improvements project and the potential impacts to his business. He also explained the snow melt system built into the sidewalk at his property and expressed concerns over possible damage due to this project, as well as lack of communication from the City Engineer. Council and staff discussed the project and timeline for contacting impacted citizens in this neighborhood, which was to occur this week. Council Items: Item 5.I. Application for Capital Project Funding, Boys & Girls Club of Douglas: Following discussion of this item, Councilmember Gilbreath moved to approve the application for funding in the total amount of $1.7 million, contingent upon available funding, an approved memorandum of understanding, and transfer of ownership of the property to the City of Douglas; Councilmember Bartling seconded. Following additional comments in favor of this project, motion approved 4-0. Item 5.II. Bid Recommendation, New Specified 2020 4-Wheel Loader, Utility Department: Councilmember Hertz moved to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Wyoming Machinery Company in the amount of $172,268.26, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Item 5.III. Bid Recommendation, Bulk Fuel for City Vehicles and Equipment: Councilmember Bartling moved to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Homax Oil Sales Inc. in the amounts as reflected in the bid recommendation for unleaded and diesel fuel, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation; seconded by Councilmember Hertz; no discussion and motion approved 4-0.
Council Information: Item 6.I. Treasurer’s Report, December 2019; Item 6.II. Quarterly Financial Statement, Quarter Ending December 31, 2019; Item 6.III. Dashboards, December 2019; Item 6.IV. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Regular Meeting, October 16, 2019; Item 6.V. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Regular Meeting, January 15, 2020. No further discussion and no action taken. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilmember Bartling moved to adjourn the regular Council meeting; Councilmember Gilbreath seconded; no discussion and motion approved 4-0. Regular meeting adjourned at 6:02 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk /s/ Rene’ Kemper, Mayor
Published: February 5, 2020 3866
