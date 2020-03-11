Oil And Gas Commission...
BEFORE THE OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
OF THE STATE OF WYOMING
The Wyoming Oil and Gas Conservation Commission (WOGCC) will meet at 9:00 A.M. on TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11, 2020, and WOGCC Examiners will meet beginning Monday, February 10, 2020, and subsequent days between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., to consider the following matters at the office of the State Oil and Gas Supervisor, 2211 King Boulevard, Casper, Wyoming:
DOCKET NO / APPLICANT / MATTER / S-T-R / FORMATION / COUNTY
9-2020 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Bucky Fed 3671-11-2-1W NH / 2.11-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
10-2020 / Anschutz Exploration Corporation / Force Pool; Rags Fed 3671-12-1-4W NH / 1.12-36-71 / Niobrara / Converse
12-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1276.74-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 95-12, 233-12, 1612-15, 1159-16, 108-17 / 5.8-34-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
13-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 5.8-34-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
14-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1247.22-Acre D&S Unit / 6.7-34-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
15-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 6.7-34-69 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
16-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1280-Acre D&S Unit / 28.33-33-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
17-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 28.33-33-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
18-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 640-Acre D&S Unit / 21-33-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
19-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 21-33-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
20-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 1281.24-Acre D&S Unit / 35-36-68; 2-35-68 / Teapot / Converse
21-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 4 Teapot) / 35-36-68; 2-35-68 / Teapot / Converse
24-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / 639.96-Acre D&S Unit; Vacate 602-16, 603-16, 9-17, 10-17 and 873-18 / 19-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
25-2020 / Anadarko E&P Onshore / Additional Horiz Wells (Total 8 Niobrara, 4 Turner) / 19-35-68 / Niobrara, Turner / Converse
47-2020 / Northwoods Operating, et al / Additional Horiz Well (Total 2 Niobrara) / 27.34-40-76 / Niobrara / Converse
223-2020 / Elephant Operating / Force Pool; Schwarzkopf 3873-1423-1TXH / 14.23-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
224-2020 / Elephant Operating / Force Pool; Nimitz 3873-1522-5TXH / 15.22-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
226-2020 / Elephant Operating / Force Pool; Abrams 3873-1201-4TXH / 1.12-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
227-2020 / Elephant Operating / Force Pool; MacArthur 3873-1324-4TXH / 13.24-38-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
228-2020 / Elephant Operating / Force Pool; Taylor 3773-2314-2TXH / 14.23-37-73 / Frontier-Turner / Converse
Any interested party is entitled to appear and be heard by the Commission at the time and date listed above. Protests to applications shall be in writing and filed with the State Oil and Gas Supervisor at least three (3) days prior to the date of hearing pursuant to Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, Chapter 5, Section 11 and Chapter 5, Section 26.
Pursuant to Chapter 5, Section 12 of the Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission Rules & Regulations, the written protest must state the grounds of the protest and include information and evidence to demonstrate that: (a) the protestant is a party entitled to notice or relief under Wyo. Stat. Ann. §§ 30-5-101 through 30-5-410; (b) the protestant seeks a remedy that is within the jurisdiction and authority of the Commission. No action shall be taken on an objection or protest that is not timely filed.
DATED this 28th day of January 2020
Wyoming Oil & Gas Conservation Commission
/s/ Mark Watson, Oil & Gas Supervisor / Commission Secretary
Publish: February 5, 2020 3865
