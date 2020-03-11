Notice of Application...
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR RENEWAL OF RETAIL,
LIMITED RETAIL, RESTAURANT, BAR AND GRILL, AND MICROBREWERY LIQUOR
LICENSES FOR THE CITY OF DOUGLAS, 2020-2021
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the applicants whose names are set forth below have filed an application for renewal of their Retail, Limited Retail, Restaurant, Bar and Grill, or Microbrewery Liquor Licenses in the office of the City Clerk, City of Douglas, County of Converse, Wyoming. The names of said applicants, the date of filing and the description of the place or premises which the applicant desires to use as the place of sale are set forth below:
APPLICANT /TRADE NAME; FILING DATE; TYPE OF LICENSE;
AND DESCRIPTION OF PREMISES:
1. Beggar LLC, dba The Liquor Cabinet, (01/19/2020), Retail Renewal, 1709 Muirfield Ct.; 2. CIB, LLC., dba College Inn Bar, (01/10/2020), Retail Renewal, 103 N. 2nd St.; 3. Depot (The) LLC, dba The Depot, (01/14/2020), Restaurant Renewal, 100 W. Walnut; 4. Douglas Liquors LLC, dba Douglas Discount Liquors & Tobacco, (01/07/2020), Retail Renewal, 1812 E. Richards St.; 5. Four Seasons Chinese Restaurant, (01/07/2020), Restaurant Renewal, 1020 E. Richards St.; 6. Friendz LLC, dba Friendz, (01/14/2020), Restaurant Renewal, 120 N 2nd St.; 7. GMRG ACQ 1, LLC dba Pizza Hut (01/13/2020), Restaurant Renewal, 1830 Richards St.; 8. Gurwinder Singh Dhaliwal dba Chutes Restaurant & Bar (01/09/2020), Retail Renewal, 1450 Riverbend Drive; 9. H-4-U Inc., dba Plains Trading Post, (01/09/2020), Retail Renewal, 528 E. Richards St,; 10. Headstrong LLC, dba Headstrong Brewery, (01/10/2020), Microbrewery Renewal, 126 N. 3rd St.; 11. Headstrong LLC, dba Headstrong Brewery, (01/10/2020), Retail Renewal, 126 N. 3rd St.; 12. House of Pinz Inc., dba House of Pinz, (01/09/2020), Retail Renewal, 116 N. 3rd St.; 13. Kota LLC, dba White Wolf Saloon, (01/08/2020), Retail Renewal, 318 Center St.; 14. Los Espinos Inc., dba La Costa Mexican Restaurant, (01/08/2020), Restaurant Renewal, 1213 Teton Way; 15. Moose Lodge #602, (01/09/2020), Limited Retail/Fraternal Club Renewal, 120 N. 2nd St.; 16. P&Z Inc., dba Double D Liquors, (01/10/2020), Retail Renewal, 323 E. Center St.; 17. Round Rock Entertainment LLC, dba LaBonte Bar, (12/11/2019), Retail Renewal, 206 Walnut St.; 18. Samuel Mares Post No. 8, dba the American Legion #8, (01/15/2020), Limited Retail/Veterans Club Renewal, 6th & Oak; 19. Sapporo Wyoming II, LLC, dba Sapporo Steak and Sushi (01/22/2020); Bar and Grill Renewal, 203 E. Walnut St., Ste. C; 20. Sunset Liquor Inc., dba Sunset Liquor, (01/10/2020), Retail Renewal, 1117 W. Yellowstone Hwy.; 21. TBK Club, LLC dba Douglas Community Club 19th Tee, (01/09/2020), Retail Renewal, 64 Golf Course Rd.; 22. Three Boys Inc., dba The Waterhole, (01/16/2020), Retail Renewal, 811 S. 9th St. 23. Underwood Ventures Inc., dba Northgate Liquor & Lounge, (01/09/2020), Retail Renewal, 711 N. 4th St. Protests, if any against the issuance of any of these licenses will be heard at a Public Hearing to be held on February 24th, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers at 101 North 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: February 5 & 12, 2020 3871
