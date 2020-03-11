Civil Action No.18001...

STATE OF WYOMING    )    IN THE DISTRICT COURT

            ) ss.

COUNTY OF CONVERSE    )    EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

BOX CREEK MINERAL LIMITED        )Civil Action No. 18001

PARTNERSHIP, a Wyoming limited         )

partnership,                )

                    )

        Plaintiff,             )

                    )

vs.                    )

MAXUS ENERGY CORPORATION, a     )

Delaware Corporation; STEVENS & CO.,    )

INC., a New Mexico corporation; EP     )

ENERGY E&P COMPANY, L.P., a         )

Delaware limited partnership; BLACK     )

DIAMOND ROYALTY COMPANY, LLC, a     )

Colorado limited liability Company;         )

INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION         )

COMPANY, INC., a Colorado corporation;     )

MILESTONE ENERGY, CORP., a         )

Delaware corporation; DERBY ENERGY,     )

L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability         )

company; VICTORIA PETROLEUM CO.     )

LTD., a Wyoming corporation; TOP-WY,     )

LLC, a Colorado limited liability company;    )

READ & STEVENS, INC., a New Mexico     )

corporation; AMINOIL INC., a Delaware     )

corporation; JAMES C. CORDELL D/B/A     )

LLEDROC OIL COMPANY; BONDERO,     )

LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company;     )

FRED GOODSTEIN; CHARLES TAUBMAN;     )

and DAVIS OIL CO. a Colorado general     )

partnership,                )

                    )

             Defendants.        )

_____________________________________________________

AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS

AND NOTICE OF HEARING

_____________________________________________________

TO:    EACH OF THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND CLAIMANTS:

    Please take notice that on the 17th day of June, 2019, the Plaintiff filed suit in the above-entitled matter against you, the object and prayer of which is to obtain declaratory relief from this Court and to quiet title against you as to any interest you may have or claim in and to an Oil and Gas Lease dated June 7, 1968, recorded June 17, 1968, in Book 432 at Page 209, and Correction to Oil and Gas Lease dated April 2, 1969, and recorded April 8, 1969, in Book 454 at Page 217, records of Converse County, Wyoming, insofar as said Oil and Gas Lease and Correction to Oil and Gas Lease may cover or pertain to the following described lands situate in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:

        Township 40 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M

        Section 15:    NE¼SE¼

        Section 18:    SE¼SE¼

        Township 40 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M

        Section 4:    SE¼SE¼, SW¼SE¼

        Section 6:    Lot 3, SE¼NW¼, NE¼SW¼,                     N½SE¼, SE¼SE¼

        Section 9:    NE¼NE¼, SW¼NE¼,

                N½NW¼, SE¼NW¼,

                NW¼NE¼

        Section 33:    SE¼

        Township 40 North, Range 70 West, 6th P.M

        Section 20:    N½

        Section 33:    SE¼SW¼

        Township 41 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M

        Section 31:    Lot 4, SE¼SW¼

        Township 40 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M

        Section 13:    SE¼SW¼

        Section 24:    NE¼NW¼, W½NE¼

    This action is filed in the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming.  The Defendants, and its unknown successors and assigns, are hereby notified that they are required to answer or otherwise plead to the Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice as shown below, and if you fail to answer or otherwise plead to the Plaintiff’s Complaint, within such period of time, judgment by default may be rendered against you if you fail to so appear.

    DATED this 23rd day of January, 2020.                    

CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT

By:    /s/ Barbara Harris

Deputy Clerk

Publish: February 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2020    3876

