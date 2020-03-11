Civil Action No.18001...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
BOX CREEK MINERAL LIMITED )Civil Action No. 18001
PARTNERSHIP, a Wyoming limited )
partnership, )
)
Plaintiff, )
)
vs. )
MAXUS ENERGY CORPORATION, a )
Delaware Corporation; STEVENS & CO., )
INC., a New Mexico corporation; EP )
ENERGY E&P COMPANY, L.P., a )
Delaware limited partnership; BLACK )
DIAMOND ROYALTY COMPANY, LLC, a )
Colorado limited liability Company; )
INDEPENDENT PRODUCTION )
COMPANY, INC., a Colorado corporation; )
MILESTONE ENERGY, CORP., a )
Delaware corporation; DERBY ENERGY, )
L.L.C., a Delaware limited liability )
company; VICTORIA PETROLEUM CO. )
LTD., a Wyoming corporation; TOP-WY, )
LLC, a Colorado limited liability company; )
READ & STEVENS, INC., a New Mexico )
corporation; AMINOIL INC., a Delaware )
corporation; JAMES C. CORDELL D/B/A )
LLEDROC OIL COMPANY; BONDERO, )
LLC, a Wyoming limited liability company; )
FRED GOODSTEIN; CHARLES TAUBMAN; )
and DAVIS OIL CO. a Colorado general )
partnership, )
)
Defendants. )
_____________________________________________________
AMENDED NOTICE OF PUBLICATION OF SUMMONS
AND NOTICE OF HEARING
_____________________________________________________
TO: EACH OF THE ABOVE NAMED DEFENDANTS AND CLAIMANTS:
Please take notice that on the 17th day of June, 2019, the Plaintiff filed suit in the above-entitled matter against you, the object and prayer of which is to obtain declaratory relief from this Court and to quiet title against you as to any interest you may have or claim in and to an Oil and Gas Lease dated June 7, 1968, recorded June 17, 1968, in Book 432 at Page 209, and Correction to Oil and Gas Lease dated April 2, 1969, and recorded April 8, 1969, in Book 454 at Page 217, records of Converse County, Wyoming, insofar as said Oil and Gas Lease and Correction to Oil and Gas Lease may cover or pertain to the following described lands situate in Converse County, Wyoming, to-wit:
Township 40 North, Range 68 West, 6th P.M
Section 15: NE¼SE¼
Section 18: SE¼SE¼
Township 40 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M
Section 4: SE¼SE¼, SW¼SE¼
Section 6: Lot 3, SE¼NW¼, NE¼SW¼, N½SE¼, SE¼SE¼
Section 9: NE¼NE¼, SW¼NE¼,
N½NW¼, SE¼NW¼,
NW¼NE¼
Section 33: SE¼
Township 40 North, Range 70 West, 6th P.M
Section 20: N½
Section 33: SE¼SW¼
Township 41 North, Range 69 West, 6th P.M
Section 31: Lot 4, SE¼SW¼
Township 40 North, Range 71 West, 6th P.M
Section 13: SE¼SW¼
Section 24: NE¼NW¼, W½NE¼
This action is filed in the Eighth Judicial District, Converse County, Wyoming. The Defendants, and its unknown successors and assigns, are hereby notified that they are required to answer or otherwise plead to the Plaintiff’s Complaint on or before thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this Notice as shown below, and if you fail to answer or otherwise plead to the Plaintiff’s Complaint, within such period of time, judgment by default may be rendered against you if you fail to so appear.
DATED this 23rd day of January, 2020.
CLERK OF THE DISTRICT COURT
By: /s/ Barbara Harris
Deputy Clerk
Publish: February 5, 12, 19 & 26, 2020 3876
