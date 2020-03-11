Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on February 18, 2020,and the Douglas City Council on February 24, 2020,at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by Douglas Hardware Hankfor a conditional use permittoinstall an electronic messaging board at 1120 E. RichardsStreet(Pleasant View Addition, Block 9, Lots 1-14); an application by John and Connie Werner for a conditional use permit to operate a short-term rental in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential zone at 1255 Birch Street (Frontier Village, Block 1, Lot 11); an application by Twin Buttes Ministry Partners to rezone 203 N. 6thStreet (Town of Douglas, Block 28, Lots 5-10) from R-1 Neighborhood Residential to R-3 Limited Mixed Residential; and an application by Scott and Jacey Bauman for a conditional use permit to operate a short-term rental in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential zone at 102 Drum Street (West Plains Development Addition, Block 2, Lot 32). If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas,P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132Monday –Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
___/s/_____Karen Rimmer, City Clerk
Publish: January 29, 2020 3857
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.