CCSD#1-Call for Bids...

CALL FOR BIDS

Converse County School District Number 1

Shawnee Rural School Project, Douglas, Wyoming

The Board of Trustees, Converse County School District No. 1 (the Owner) is receiving lump

sum sealed proposals for the Shawnee Rural School, Douglas WY. This project consists of a new 2,116 square foot, single story, wood framed schoolhouse in Shawnee, Wyoming.

The Contract Documents are available for download by visiting the State Construction website:

http://stateconstruction.wyo.gov/ Choose School Facilities Division

Steps

Step One – Go to School Facilities drop down menu - Click on “Projects”

Step Two – Scroll down and Click on “list of upcoming and current district projects.”

Step Three – Find the project that you are interested in and click on the project name.

Step Four – Across the top will be a tool bar stating “view plan holders, download project pdf, addenda and view plans.” To download the RFP documents you will want to click on “download project PDF.”

Step Five – Once you click on “download project PDF” you will want to click on the “join” button. It is here you will fill out all of your companies’ information which will be added to the plan holders list and you will receive the RFP documents.

A Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference (virtual/computer conference) will be held on April 16, 2020, beginning at 2:00 p.m.:

Plan One/architects (Ronald Yount) is inviting you to a scheduled Zoom meeting.

Topic: Shawnee Rural School Pre-Bid Meeting

Time: Apr 16, 2020 02:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us04web.zoom.us/j/397712479?pwd=YlRRNHNhcW5jcG42bHFBUGh6bUptUT09

Meeting ID: 397 712 479; Password: 211696

It is Non-Mandatory that this conference be attended by all Prime Bidding Contractors wishing to have their bid considered for the work. The sub-contractors and suppliers are not required to attend but are welcome.

All proposals must be accompanied by a Bid Bond or Cashier’s Check in the amount of ten percent (10%) of the maximum amount of the proposal. The successful bidder shall provide a 100% Performance and Payment Bond. Preference will be given to Wyoming Contractors as defined by Wyoming Statutes Section 16-6-101, et seq. The bidder is required to comply with all applicable local, state, and federal laws.

The Owner reserves the privilege of rejecting any or all proposals or waiving any irregularities or formalities in any proposal in the bidding. Submit written proposals to: Board of Trustees, Converse County School District No. 1, 615 Hamilton Street, Douglas, WY 82633. Sealed proposals shall be marked Shawnee Rural School, Douglas, WY.” and shall state the name of the company bidding on the outside of the envelope. Proposals must be received by May 7, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Proposals will not be accepted after this date and time.

Dated: April 6, 2020 Converse County School District No. 1

Paige Fenton Hughes, Superintendent

Publish: April 15, 2020 4000