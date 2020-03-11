City of Douglas
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS – CITY OF DOUGLAS
MISC. CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS
Sealed bids for New Bartling Park Shelter will be received at Douglas City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street, until 2:00 PM MST on 2/12/2020 and then will be publicly opened and read aloud. Any bids received after the specified date and time will not be accepted or considered. Approved bidding documents may be obtained at Public works Parks Dept, or on the City of Douglas website at www.cityofdouglas.org under the “Bid Postings” tab. A Non-Mandatory pre-bid conference will be held at Public Works, 420 W Grant St. on February 6th, 2020 at 1:30 PM; prospective bidders are Encouraged to attend. Each bid must be submitted on the bid form and accompanied by bid security payable to the City of Douglas as prescribed in the bidding documents in an amount not less than five percent (5%) of the amount bid. The successful Bidder may be required to furnish the necessary additional bond(s) for the faithful performance of the work as prescribed in the bidding documents. Bids may be subject to the Wyoming Preference Act. Mail submitted bids to the City Clerk, City of Douglas, P.O. Box 1030, Douglas, WY 82633, or deliver to the City Clerk at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, WY. To perform public work, the successful Bidder and subcontractors, prior to contract award, shall hold or obtain such licenses as required by State Statutes and federal and local laws and regulations. The City of Douglas reserves the right to reject any and all bids, to waive as an informality any irregularities contained in a bid, and to accept the bid that serves the best interests of the City.
/s/ Karen Rimmer, City Clerk;
Publish: January 29 and February 5, 2020 3862
