Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes
Board of Commissioners of Converse County
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:15 a.m. on January 21, 2020. Present were Vice-Chair Jim Willox, Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, Rick Grant and County Clerk Karen Rimmer. Commissioner Short was excused.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the Williamson-May Major Land Division as submitted, seconded by Mr. Grant; motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Payden McIntyre, owner of 307 Technologies, met with the Commissioners to discuss potential IT services he could provide. The Commissioners asked that he submit a cost proposal for comparison and to ensure no conflicts exist with existing contracts.
Mr. Clint Smith met with the Commissioners to discuss concerns with truck traffic in Orin, specifically on 2nd Street. He requested the County place a stop sign at the Irvine Road and 2nd Street intersection. The Commissioners will consult Road and Bridge.
Ms. Willow Bish and Mr. Matt Huizenga with Wyoming Game and Fish met with the Commissioners to provide an overview of mountain mahogany treatment successes and alternate options. Mr. Colling moved to authorize Wyoming Game and Fish to do a mountain mahogany treatment within County Park to be completed by the end of 2021, with the understanding that Ms. Bish contact all current leaseholders; Mr. Grant seconded; motion passed unanimously.
Mr. Hal Hutchinson and Mr. Tim Schenk, GSG Architecture, met with the Commissioners to update on Phase I of the CCJJC. Mr. Grant moved to approve the Design Services for the Converse County Courts, Phase II with GSG Architecture, $2,260,203.00 with options for Detention Center Inmate Housing $259,774.00 and detached Public Defender Building $83,850.00; Mr. Colling seconded, motion carried unanimously.
The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:00 p.m.
Mr. Grant moved to approve the Road Use Agreement on Irvine Road between the County and 383 Construction LLC ending on January 20, 2025 and pending receipt of a bond; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion approved unanimously.
Mr. Ryan Fitzpatrick, Nextera Energy, provided an update on Cedar Springs Windfarm, including timelines and transportation route for turbines.
Mr. David Rau, Expedition Powder River Resources, met with the Commissioners to provide an update on a brine water evaporation pond project. The Commission submitted a letter to the WYDEQ on behalf of Expedition Stampede Powder River for project. A Road Use Agreement for Esau Road will follow.
The minutes of the regular meeting on January 7 and 8 and January 14, 2020 were approved and ordered filed.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve tax refund: 2019-394 SM Energy $28,863.95; Mr. Grant seconded; motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Colling moved to approve the appointment of Mr. Curtis James Maxwell to the CC Predator Management Board a term ending on December 2022 ending December 2022, Mr. Grant seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Grant moved to approve Resolution 02-20 a Resolution appointing Mrs. Karen Rimmer as a temporary County Clerk to a term ending Jan. 4, 2021; Mr. Lehner seconded, motion carried unanimously.
Mr. Lehner moved to approve a bore permit for Anschutz Exploration, Highland Loop (CR 32) for a 6-inch HDPE pipe; Mr. Grant seconded; motion approved unanimously.
Dr. Paige Fenton-Hughes met with Commissioners regarding an ACT Work Ready Communities Project Manager.
The regular meeting adjourned at 4:18 p.m. on January 21, 2020. /s/ Jim Willox, Vice Chairman ATTEST: Karen Rimmer, County Clerk
