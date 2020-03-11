DEQ-A9840...
Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
PUBLIC NOTICE:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by Northwoods Operating, LLC (CMP100499) to construct a new sweet crude oil and natural gas production facility, known as the Maple 36E12-7FH / Maple 36E12-5FH PAD (F029130), consisting of the Maple 36E12-5FH and 36E12-7FH wells, with two smokeless flares to control volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutant emissions associated with the oil storage tanks, active produced water tanks and heater treater flash gas, located in the SW1/4SE1/4 of Section 36, T39N, R76W, approximately thirty (30) miles north of Glenrock, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F029130 and permit number P0027095 under permits. This material may also be viewed online, at the above URL, utilizing a public computer at the Converse County Library, Douglas, Wyoming. Additionally, for the duration of the public comment period a copy of this public notice is available for public inspection at the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0009840 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received by 5:00 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 will be considered in the final determination on this application. A public hearing will be conducted only if in the opinion of the administrator sufficient interest is generated or if an aggrieved party so requests. Para español, visite deq.wyoming.gov.
Publish: February 5, 2020 3878
