DEQ-A9909...

Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING:
In accordance with Chapter 6, Section 2(m) of the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, notice is hereby given that the State of Wyoming, Department of Environmental Quality, Division of Air Quality, proposes to approve a request by PRB Water Resources LLC to construct and operate the Phillips Creek Disposal and Recycling Facility to consist of the following equipment: one (1) 500 bbl desander tank (TNK001), two (2) 750 bbl skim tanks (TNK002-TNK003), two (2) 500 bbl oil tanks (TNK004-TNK005), two (2) 500 bbl produced water tanks for reuse water truck loading (TNK006-TNK007), one (1) 10,000 bbl divert pit (FUG002), one (1) 1,000,000 bbl storage pond (FUG003), fugitive emissions (FUG001), produced water load-in emissions (LUD001), and oil load-out emissions (LUD002). The Phillips Creek Disposal and Recycling Facility is located in the SE¼ of Section 9, T37N, R74W, approximately eighteen (18) miles north-northeast of Glenrock, in Converse County, Wyoming.
For the duration of the public comment period, the permit application, the agency’s analysis, and the public notice are available for public inspection online at https://openair.wyo.gov, utilizing facility ID F029837 and permit number P0027140 under permits. This material may also be viewed online, at the above URL, utilizing a public computer at the Converse County Library, Douglas, Wyoming. Additionally, for the duration of the public comment period a copy of this public notice is available for public inspection at the Converse County Clerk’s Office, Douglas, Wyoming. In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available upon request for individuals with disabilities.
Pursuant to the provisions of the Wyoming Environmental Quality Act and the Wyoming Air Quality Standards and Regulations, a public hearing relative to the requested issuance of an air quality permit for the proposed construction will be held by the Administrator of the Air Quality Division, Department of Environmental Quality at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, March 3, 2020, in the Community Room located at 107 N. 5th St., Suite #231, Douglas, in Converse County, Wyoming.
The hearing will be conducted pursuant to the provisions of Chapter III of the Rules of Practice and Procedure adopted by the Environmental Quality Council, and therefore, will not be conducted as a contested case. The purpose of the hearing is to gather information concerning the emissions of air pollutants into the atmosphere and the impact of such pollutants on the ambient air quality. The scope of the hearing will be limited to such issues in order for the Department of Environmental Quality to determine whether or not the applicable Air Quality Standards and Regulations will be violated as a result of the operation of the facility.
All persons desiring to be heard on this matter are hereby notified to appear at the designated time and place. Written and oral statements will be accepted at the time of the hearing. For accuracy of the record, written copies of oral statements are encouraged and will be accepted at the time of the hearing or prior thereto.
The comment period will end at the close of the public hearing on March 3, 2020. Written comments may be directed to Nancy Vehr, Administrator, Division of Air Quality, Department of Environmental Quality, 200 West 17th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002 or by fax (307) 635-1784. Please reference A0009909 in your comment. Comments submitted by email will not be included in the administrative record. All comments received up to the closing of the public hearing Tuesday, March 3, 2020, will be considered in the final determination on this application.
Publish: January 29, 2020 3858
