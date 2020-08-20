Notice of Name Change...

STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT

)ss

COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) 8TH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

IN THE MATTER OF THE ) Civil Action Case No. 18235

CHANGE OF NAME OF )

Breanna Jewel Milburn )

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

You are hereby notified that a Petition For Change of Name, Civil Action No. 18235 has been filed on behalf of Breanna Jewel Milburn in the Wyoming District Court for the 8th Judicial District, whose address is 107 N. 5th St., #228, Douglas, WY 82633, the object and prayer of which is to change the name of the above-named person from Breanna Jewel Milburn to Reagan Olivia Milburn.

Any objection must be filed with the District Court within 30 days following the last date of publication of this notice, or an Order Granting Name Change may be granted without further notice.

DATED this 3rd day of August, 2020

BY CLERK OF COURT:

/s/ Deborah Kornegay

Clerk of District Court/Deputy

Publish: August 19, 26, September 2 & 9, 2020 4184