Probate No. 2020-7134...
STATE OF WYOMING ) IN THE DISTRICT COURT
) ss.
COUNTY OF CONVERSE ) EIGHTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ) Probate No. 2020-7134
)
RHEA TILLARD, )
a/k/a RHEA A. TILLARD, )
)
Deceased. )
____________________________________)
NOTICE OF APPLICATION FOR DECREE OF DISTRIBUTION
TO ALL PERSONS INTERESTED IN SAID ESTATE:
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that on the 29th day of July, 2020, Timothy T. Tillard and Martin R. Tillard, Applicants, filed in the above-named court an Application for Decree of Distribution for the purpose of distributing all of the decedent’s interest in oil, gas, and other materials of every kind and character situate in, on or under the following described lands by summary procedure:
Mineral interests in Converse County, Wyoming
Township 37 North, Range 74 West, 6th P.M.
Section 24: S½
Persons objecting to said application shall notify the District Court by September 14, 2020. If the District Court does not receive written objection by such date, the Court will enter a Decree of Distribution.
DATED this 10th day of August, 2020.
LONABAUGH AND RIGGS, LLP
By: \S\
Dan B. Riggs, Atty #5-1444
Paul D. Graslie, Atty #7-5988
Attorneys for Applicant
P.O. Drawer 5059
Sheridan, WY 82801
(307) 672-7444
Publish: August 19 & 26, 2020 4286
