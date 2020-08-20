City of Douglas...
UNAPPROVED City Council Meeting Minutes, August 10, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath and Councilperson Kim Pexton was excused. Also present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, Mary Nicol; IT Director, Gary Schwarz; Chief of Police Byerly. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interest for Council members; there was none. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – August 10, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – July 27, 2020; Item 2c. Warrant Register – July 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Action Items: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2043, a Resolution to Allow the Residents of Converse County to Vote on a Quarter-Cent Excise Tax for Economic Development Purposes. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2043, a Resolution to allow the Residents of Converse County to Vote on a Quarter-Cent Excise Tax for Economic Development Purposes; brief discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5b. Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Douglas and Converse County, Regarding Conduit and Fiber Optic Cable. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Hertz to approve the Memorandum of Understanding Between the City of Douglas and Converse County, Regarding Conduit and Fiber Optic Cable as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5c. Audit Engagement Letter Between the City of Douglas and Skogen, Cometto & Associates, FY2020 Audit. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Engagement Letter with Skogen, Cometto & Associates to conduct the FY2020 audit as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5d. Bid Award Recommendation – New Specified Loader. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve the bid as presented and accept the bid from Wyoming Machinery Co. for a New Specified Loader in the amount of $210,778.88, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Item 5e. Bid Award Recommendation – Waste Water Treatment Plant Project – Phase II. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the bid as presented and to accept the bid from August Winter and Son’s, in the amount of $1,621,000.00, and further authorize the City Administrator to sign all associated documentation, no discussion. Motion carried 4-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: a. Department Reports: Department of Public Works, Treasurer Department, Clerk Department, planning & Community Development Department, Police Department and Administrator’s Report; b. Treasurer’s Report – June 2020; c. Aid to Others Quarterly Reports – 4th Quarter of FY20. Executive Session: None. Adjourn: Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 4-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 5:39 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
Publish: August 19, 2020 4266
