Notice of Application...
Notice of Application for
Retail Liquor License Renewal
Notice is hereby given that on the 24th day of January, 2020, Kathleen M. Jones d/b/a LOST BAR filed an Application of Retail Liquor License Renewal in the office of the town clerk of Lost Springs, WY. for the following described premises to-wit: two story building, ground floor room, located on Lot 8, Block 1, Lillie First Addition to the Town of Lost Springs, and protests if any there be against issuance of such license will be heard at the hour of 7 p.m. on February 6th, 2020 at the town hall at Lost Springs, WY.
/s/Arthur Stringham
Acting Clerk
Publish: January 29 & February 5, 2020 3859
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.