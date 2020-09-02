City of Douglas
DRAFT - City Council Meeting Minutes, August 24, 2020. The regular meeting of the Douglas City Council was held on Monday, August 10, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers of the City Hall at 101 N. 4th Street, Douglas, Wyoming. CALL TO ORDER/PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE/ROLL CALL: Mayor Kemper called the meeting to order and led the assembly in the Pledge of Allegiance. Roll Call was taken with the following City Council members present: Mayor René Kemper; Councilperson John Bartling; Councilperson Karl Hertz; Councilperson Monty Gilbreath; and Councilperson Kim Pexton. Also present: City Administrator, Jonathan Teichert; City Clerk, Chaz Schumacher; Community Development Director, Clara Chaffin; Police Chief, Todd Byerly; Police Lieutenant, Todd Matthews; Douglas Historic Preservation Commission Chairperson, Heidi McCullough; Administrative Services Director/Treasurer, Mary Nicol; IT Director, Gary Schwarz. Disclosures by City Councilmembers: Mayor Kemper asked for disclosures or conflicts of interests for Council members; Councilperson Hertz stated he will be recusing himself from item 6b regarding the lease agreement between the City and Memorial Hospital; there were no other disclosures given. Consent Agenda: Item 2a. Corrections, Additions, and Approval of Agenda – August 10, 2020; Item 2b. Minutes, Regular City Council Meeting – August 10, 2020; Item 2c. Minutes, City Council Work Session – August 13, 2020. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Consent Agenda as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Public Comments: There were none. Presentations to the Council: Item 4a. Douglas Historic Preservation – Presentation to Betsy Flaherty for Services Rendered Award. Heidi McCullough, chairperson for the Douglas Historic Preservation Commission, presented Betsy Flaherty with an award, recognizing her many contributions to the community and to the State of Wyoming and her work of preserving our local history. She authored the Pioneer Cemetery brochure and organizes the annual cemetery tour. Betsy was presented with a gift from the DHPC and given a standing ovation by the City Council, staff members and members of the audience. Item 4b. Douglas Police Department – Presentation to Safeway for Community Partner Award & Citizen Commendation Award. Chief Byerly and Lieutenant Matthews presented Safeway with a Community Partner Award, recognizing their contributions to keeping citizens safe by recognizing signs of possible money scams and alerting the Douglas Police Department for intervention. A citizen commendation award was presented to Tracy Rausch for her diligence in noticing potential scams for customers and notifying the police department. Tracy thanked the group of people she works with saying they make it easy for her to do what she does. Both Tracy and Safeway were each presented with a challenge coin from the Douglas Police Department. Public Hearing: Item 5a. Resolution No. 2044, a Resolution Authorizing Blueline Development, Inc. to Proceed with a Type B Development for Two Multi-Family Residential Apartment Building in a B-1 Local Business Zone at 800 Richards Street (Meadow Acres #3, Block 8, Lot 2), Douglas, Wyoming. The Public Hearing opened at 5:43 p.m. Community Development Director Chaffin provided an overview of the proposed project, stating there have been no comments from the police department or fire department or the general public. This development was approved at the Planning & Zoning Commission meeting on August 17, 2020. Councilperson Bartling asked how many total apartments would be built. Chaffin stated there are 2 buildings and 10 apartments in each, each apartment is 2-3 bedrooms. Brooke Bulgrin, representing Inberg-Miller for the applicant, introduced herself. Public Hearing closed at approximately 5:47 p.m. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Bartling to approve Resolution No. 2044, a Resolution Authorizing Blueline Development, Inc. to Proceed with a Type B Development for Two Multi-Family Residential Apartment Buildings in a B-1 Local Business Zone at 800 Richards Street (Meadow Acres #3, Block 8, Lot 2), Douglas, Wyoming, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Action Items: Item 6a. Resolution No. 2045, a Resolution Declaring All Legal Businesses and Personnel in the City as Essential. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to table Resolution No. 2045, a Resolution Declaring All Legal Businesses and Personnel in the City as Essential to provide an opportunity for further discussion at a work session, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6b. Resolution No. 2046, a Resolution Adopting Policy and Procedures for the Police Department of the City of Douglas, Wyoming. Councilperson Pexton moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve Resolution No. 2046, a Resolution Adopting Policy and Procedures for the Police Department of the City of Douglas, Wyoming. Councilperson Gilbreath asked if the staff is okay with shorts being removed from the uniform, Chief Byerly stated he hasn’t heard otherwise. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6c. Service Agreement Between the City of Douglas and Xpress Bill Pay. Councilperson Gilbreath moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Service Agreement between the City of Douglas and Xpress Bill Pay as presented. Councilperson Hertz asked for clarification on the agreement. Administrator Teichert stated it’s an online payment system that is compatible with our billing software, it would allow residents to see their bill online and make payments. Motion carried 5-0. Item 6d. Lease Agreement Between the City of Douglas, Wyoming, and Memorial Hospital of Converse County. Councilperson Hertz recused himself and sat in the audience as a representative for the hospital. Councilperson Bartling moved, seconded by Councilperson Pexton to approve the Lease Agreement Between the City of Douglas, Wyoming and Memorial Hospital of Converse County as presented. Karl Hertz, representing Memorial Hospital of Converse County stated the hospital is located close the old Boys & Girls Club property and have other properties leased in the same area, they would love to own this property but also need it for staging construction equipment, this would allow them to use it sooner, during the time the City determines how best to move forward with the property. Administrator Teichert stated it would be in effect through the time the City determines how to move forward with the property, there is a 30-day notice clause that either party can use for terminating the lease. Councilperson Pexton asked if this would affect the current renters in the salon, Hertz stated not at this time. Councilperson Bartling asked if the hospital would still be interested in the property if it was separated out from the second lot. Hertz stated possibly, they need more space, but the value is in the corner location and using it as an anchor for the hospital on 4th Street. Motion carried 4-0-1, Councilperson Hertz abstained. Item 6e. Funding Agreement for Contract for Services for the July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year: Fire Suppression Authority. Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to approve the Funding Agreement Between the City of Douglas and the Fire Suppression Authority for the July 2020-June 2021 Fiscal Year as presented, no discussion. Motion carried 5-0. Council Information: Non-Action Items: Item 7a. Minutes, Planning & Zoning Commission – August 17, 2020; Item 7b. Minutes, Douglas Historic Preservation Commission – August 19, 2020; Item 7c. Quarterly Reports – Aid to Others; Item 7d. Dashboards – July 2020. Executive Session: None.
Councilperson Hertz stated he had received some questions regarding the fees for dumping construction waste at the City’s landfill and he would like to discuss it more at the upcoming work session. Adjourn:
Councilperson Hertz moved, seconded by Councilperson Gilbreath to adjourn the Regular City Council meeting. Motion carried 5-0. Meeting adjourned at approximately 6:00 p.m.
ATTEST:
/s/Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk /s/René Kemper, Mayor
