PUBLIC NOTICE
Pursuant to the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act and the Wyoming Public Service Commission’s (Commission) Rules, notice is hereby given that a public hearing is scheduled regarding Rocky Mountain Power’s (RMP or the Company) Application for authority to implement a 3-Year Demand Side Management (DSM) plan. The public hearing is set to commence on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m., in the Commission’s hearing room located at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, in Cheyenne, Wyoming.
RMP is a public utility as defined in Wyo. Stat. § 37-1-101(a)(vi)(C), subject to the Commission’s jurisdiction pursuant to Wyo. Stat. § 37-2-112.
On March 26, 2020, RMP filed its Application seeking Commission authority to implement its 3-Year Plan for DSM plan and modify its Electric Service Schedule No. 191, including adjusting Category 1, 2 and 3 rates to .65 percent, 1.67 percent and 1.20 percent, respectively, with a January 1, 2021 effective date. On April 30, 2020, the Wyoming Industrial Energy Consumers (WIEC) intervened and requested a hearing.
RMP states its DSM plan outlines energy savings targets and budget estimates informed by its 2019 Integrated Resource Plan. RMP’s DSM also contains a Residential (Category 1) and Non-Residential (Categories 2 and 3) program strategy and potential offerings in support of the 3-Year Plan energy savings targets. The Company states it will continually monitor kilowatt-hour savings and budgets and will add, remove, and/or modify offerings and initiatives in order to administer cost-effective programs and reasonably manage the program within the approved kWh savings and budget targets.
All interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing which will be conducted in accordance with the Wyoming Administrative Procedure Act, Wyoming Public Service Commission Rules, and subject to any applicable national, state or local public health related orders or directives. All interested persons may appear and be heard, in person, by video or telephone conference, or through counsel appearing in person or by video or telephone conference.
Attend by video conference and actively participate at:
Attend by telephone and actively participate by dialing:
(252) 858-0038 (PIN: 165011224).
To attend without actively participating dial: (877) 735-7186.
Any updates will be announced at: https://psc.wyo.gov/home/hot-topics.
The number of people in the Commission’s hearing room and auxiliary spaces will be limited to maintain recommended physical distance between individuals. Facemasks will be available at this Public Hearing.
If you wish to attend the hearing and you require reasonable accommodation for a disability, please contact the Commission at (307) 777-7427 (Voice or TTY) in Cheyenne during regular business hours or write them at 2515 Warren Avenue, Suite 300, Cheyenne, Wyoming 82002, to make arrangements. Communications impaired persons may also contact the Commission by accessing Wyoming Relay (TTY) by dialing 711. Please mention Docket No. 20000-580-ET-20 (Record No. 15480) in your correspondence. If you wish to listen to the hearing scheduled in this matter go to https://psc.wyo.gov/calendar/livestream at the appropriate time and follow the instructions to connect to the hearing.
Dated: August 26, 2020.
Publish: September 2 & 9, 2020 4300
