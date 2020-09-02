Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
Public Hearings will be held by the Douglas Planning and Zoning Commission on September 21, 2020, and the Douglas City Council on September 28, 2020, at 5:30 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Council Chambers of City Hall, 101 N. 4th Street. The purpose of these hearings is to take public comment on an application by Eric and Kara Koss for a conditional use permit to operate a short-term rental in an R-1 Neighborhood Residential zone at 320 S. 5th Street (Town of Douglas, Block 26, Lot 4. If you are unable to attend, you may submit written comments to the Community Development Department of the City of Douglas, P. O. Box 1030, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or you may call the Community Development Dept. at 358-2132 Monday – Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.
___/s/_____Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: September 2, 2020 4296
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.