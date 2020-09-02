C.C. Unapproved Minutes...
Unapproved Minutes, Board of Commissioners of Converse County, August 18, 2020
The regular meeting was called to order at 8:00 a.m. on August 18, 2020. Present were Chairman Robert Short; Vice-Chair Jim Willox; Commissioners Mike Colling, Tony Lehner, and Rick Grant; and County Clerk, Karen Rimmer. Ms. Rene` Kemper, Douglas Mayor; Mr. Jonathan Teichert, Douglas City Administrator; and Mr. Russ Dalgarn, Emergency Management, discussed the Cedar Street/N. 2nd Street drainage project and shared costs for drainage under the railroad in the amount of $100,000 each. Mr. Colling moved to proceed with the project; Mr. Willox seconded; motion approved. Mr. Jason Wilkinson, Road & Bridge Supervisor, and Mr. Cal Twiford, engineering consultant, provided updates on multiple road and construction projects. Ms. Stacey Etchemendy was interviewed by the Commissioners as a potential County Fair Board member. Mr. Balor Zigmont and Ms. Amber Woods, Central Wyoming Motorsports, requested one night of overnight camping for five RVs on August 28, 2020 for members of Street Outlaws teams; the Commissioners concurred to allow the exception for camping. Ms. Kristy Bohlander, landowner, provided a statement of opposition of a proposed land exchange between the State of Wyoming and EOG Resources. Senator Brian Boner; Senator Ogden Driscoll; Mr. Lee Isenberger; and Ms. Heather Jacobsen, legal counsel for certain impacted landowners, also spoke in opposition of the proposed exchange. Specific concerns included lack of negotiation with landowners and lease holders; removal of landowners’ ability to negotiate through ownership versus condemnation; circumvention of Wyoming laws; significantly reduced compensation offers to landowners and lease holders; potential destabilization of existing ranching operations; and risk of setting a detrimental precedent for landowners, leaseholders, and the state. Following lengthy discussion, the Commissioners advised all present of their own opposition to the exchange; a letter will be sent to the State Land Board Commission stating such. Mr. Grant moved to go into Executive Session to discuss personnel per W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii); Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried; meeting recessed at 10:40 a.m. and reconvened at 10:58 a.m. Mr. Rob Renquist was interviewed by the Commissioners as a potential Converse County Fair Board member. Mr. Kevin Christianson, High Plains District Manager, Bureau of Land Management (BLM) provided updates on the draft Converse County EIS. Mr. Lonny Bagley, BLM Casper Field Office Manager, provided updates regarding rig counts, energy activity, potential holding facility for wild horses and burros outside of Wheatland, and agreements with the Weed & Pest Board for treatments on BLM lands. The meeting recessed at 12:00 p.m. and reconvened at 1:10 p.m. Departmental updates were provided by Ms. Darcey Cowardin, Public Health, including a joint project with the Sheriff’s office and Wyoming DEQ regarding wastewater dumping violations. Mr. Clint Becker, Sheriff and Mr. Nate Hughes, Undersheriff, CCSO; and Mr. Ryan Fitzpatrick and Mr. Damen Steele, Next Era Energy, discussed the Cedar Springs Wind Farm project, including traffic control and possible assistance from the CCSO. Oversize permitting needs; payment of regular and overtime hours out of impact funds; and action items moving forward were discussed. Mr. Hal Hutchinson provided updates on Phase I warranty items, as well as brief updates on Phase II design, which will be overviewed in detail by GSG Architecture. Representatives of GSG Architecture P.C. and Riley Johnson Architecture presented an overview of Phase II design of the CCJJC. The Commissioners concurred to move forward with construction documents for the courts and Design Development of the detention center addition. The project will be “shelf ready” for when the environment and economy are suitable for bidding. The minutes of the regular meeting on August 4 and 5, 2020 were approved and ordered filed. Mr. Grant moved to approve monthly reports for July: Sheriff: $2201.63; Public Health $3708.39; Void Warrants: #58021-$3562.00, #16214-$687.82; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to approve the MOU Between the Wyoming Office of Guardian Ad Litem and the County for legal representation in certain child/juvenile cases; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Willox moved to approve the Emergency Services Agreement between the County/CCSO and Solutions for Life for emergency assessment/evaluation of individuals under custody of CCSO, at hourly rates as specified, from July 1, 2020 to June 30, 2022; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. Mr. Grant moved to approve the proposal from NOWCAP Services, and further approve the contract between the County and NOWCAP for janitorial services in the amount of $40,263.11, for a term of September 8, 2020 to September 7, 2021; Mr. Colling seconded; motion carried. Mr. Colling moved to appoint Stacey Etchemendy to the Converse County Fair Board for a three-year term from September 1, 2020 to September 1, 2023; Mr. Lehner seconded; motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 5:15 p.m.
ATTEST: /s/ Karen Rimmer, County Clerk /s/ Robert G. Short, Chairman
Publish: September 2, 2020 4297
