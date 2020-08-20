General Election
Proclamation...
General Election Proclamation
Converse County, State of Wyoming
August 5, 2020 – First day for Candidate filing: School board, special district subsequent director. W.S. 22-22-202; W.S. 22-29- 112(d)
August 24, 2020 - Last day for Candidate Filing: School board, special district subsequent director. W.S. 22-22-202; W.S. 22-29- 112(d)
October 19, 2020 Last day for VOTER REGISTRATION FOR GENERAL ELECTION. All voters will be allowed to register to vote at the polls on Election Day. If you are unable to be at the polls, you may vote absentee at the Courthouse 45 days prior, or receive an absentee ballot by mail, provided you are registered to vote 14-days prior to the election date. You may also register to vote at the Courthouse during the 14-day period prior to the election, provided you cast your ballot immediately after registering to vote.
If you require assistance to vote by reason of blindness, disability, or inability to read or write, a person of your choice may help you. If you have questions regarding the accessibility of your polling place, please contact the County Clerk’s Office at 307-358-2244.
October 27, 2020 – General Election Statement of Contributions and Expenditures Reports due. W.S. 22-25-106(a)(i)
November 3, 2020 – General Election.
November 13, 2020 – Last day for candidates, committees, and PACs, to file Statement of Contribution and Expenditures Report amendments for the General Election. W.S. 22-25-106(d) Candidates must file a statement of Campaign Contributions and Expenditures Reports. State or legislative candidates file with the Secretary of State. Candidates for county, municipal, and school districts file with the County Clerk. Candidates for conservation district, cemetery, hospital, and precinct candidates are not required to file a statement. A candidate who fails to file a full and complete itemized statement within the time required or exceeds the maximum allowable expenditures is guilty of a misdemeanor and no such candidate shall receive a certificate of election or nomination, nor shall he/she enter upon the duties of the office and a vacancy shall exist.
GENERAL ELECTION TO BE HELD ON THE 3rd DAY OF NOVEMBER 2020
PARTISAN OFFICERS TO BE ELECTED
President and Vice President of the United States..........4-year term
1 United States Senator...................................................6-year term
1 United States Representative........................................2-year term
1 State Senator, Senate District 02...................................4-year term
1 State Representative, House District 03........................2-year term
1 State Representative, House District 04........................2-year term
1 State Representative, House District 06........................2-year term
2 County Commissioners.................................................4-year term
1 County Clerk................................................2-year unexpired term
NON-PARTISAN OFFICERS TO BE ELECTED
2 Supreme Court Judges.................................................8-year term
1 Eighth Judicial District, Circuit Court Judge...................4-year term
City of Douglas
2 Councilpersons.............................................................4-year term
Town of Glenrock
2 Councilpersons.............................................................4-year term
Town of Lost Springs
1 Councilperson..............................................2-year unexpired term
2 Councilpersons.............................................................4-year term
Town of Rolling Hills
2 Councilpersons.............................................................4-year term
School District No. 1 (Douglas)
5 Trustees At-Large..........................................................4-year term
School District No. 2 (Glenrock)
3 Trustees At-Large..........................................................4-year term
Conservation District
1 Rural Supervisor...........................................................4-year term
1 Urban Supervisor..........................................................4-year term
Converse County Senior Citizens Service District
3 Trustees........................................................................4-year term
Glenrock Cemetery District
3 Trustees........................................................................4-year term
Glenrock Hospital District
2 Trustees........................................................................4-year term
Proposed Constitutional Amendment A
Question-“Shall Converse County be authorized to impose an excise tax at a rate of not more than one quarter-cent of one percent upon the sales price paid for goods and services, the primary purpose of which would be for economic and community development within Converse County?”
Question-“Shall Converse County Senior Citizen Service District be authorized to continue with a maximum levy of two (2) mills to be imposed on the taxable property of the district?”
Sundance Meadows Water District Director
2 Directors.......................................................................4-year term
Dated and signed at Douglas, Wyoming this 14th day of August 2020. /s/ Karen Rimmer, Converse County Clerk
Publish: August 19, 2020 4277
