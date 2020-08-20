Public Notice...
PUBLIC NOTICE
The City of Douglas will provide flood zone information to interested persons. If you would like a copy of the City of Douglas Flood Insurance Rate Map, an Elevation Certificate, or information on flood zones within the City, please call the Community Development Department at 358-2132.
The City of Douglas participates in the National Flood Insurance Program, and the Insurance Services Office Community Rating System. The City is currently rated at Class 8, which benefits the community with a discount on flood insurance premiums for residents located in a Class “A” Flood Zone.
___/s/_____Chaz Schumacher, City Clerk
Publish: August 19, 2020 4269
